Legion Baseball: Viroqua wins big over PDC in first round of legion state

Legion Baseball: Prairie Du Chien hangs on against FDL Springs, advances to play Viroqua in state tourney
Prairie Du Chien was clinging to a one-run lead in the 7th inning on Monday afternoon, but a perfect throw home by PDC’s Jon Nicholson nailed the tying run trying to score from third, ending a thrilling game at the Park Bowl in Viroqua. Prairie Du Chien will take...
Legion Baseball: Viroqua rallies late for 9-8 win over Denmark in state tourney
The Viroqua 138ers needed two comebacks on Monday night against Denmark. First, the host team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game at 4-4. After Denmark put up a four spot in the top of the 8th inning, Viroqua answered with five runs of their own, capped off by a game-winner from Tyler Quackenbush, giving the 138ers a 9-8 victory.
Major League Fishing holding tournament in Stoddard
The nation's top young anglers are lining the shores of the Mississippi for a shot at some hardware.
Doris Rood
Doris Mae Rood was born to Lillian and Harris Hammersberg on May 15, 1927, in Milwaukee. She had one older sister, Shirley, who welcomed her into the family. Her family moved to La Crosse, where she graduated from Logan High School in 1945. While still in high school, she met Clair when he “accidentally” kept throwing his football into her backyard and jumping the fence to retrieve it. Doris and Clair were married January 26, 1950. They moved to Superior, WI, where they welcomed their first son into the family. Later the family of three would move to Mosinee, WI.
La Crosse schools will move forward with consolidation regardless of referendum
High school students in the La Crosse School District soon will have only one option. The district's superintendent says if the referendum to build a new high school is not passed, all future high school students will attend Central High School.
Tracey Johnson
Tracey A. Johnson, 65, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born November 16, 1956, in La Crosse to Michael and Donna (Jones) Mitley. On December 5, 1992, she married the love of her life, Carl Johnson. The two of them had...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Joyce Ruetten
Joyce Elaine Ruetten, 91, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Brookdale Villas in La Crosse. She was born January 29, 1931, in Sauk County, WI to Bernard and Rhoda (Murray) Miller. She married Robert J. Ruetten Sr. on September 25, 1948, in Wonewoc, WI. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2009.
Lane closures on Hwy. 61 in La Crescent start Monday
Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Highway 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
Monroe County Fair closes its doors for the summer
Festivities wrapped up in Tomah at the Monroe County Fair.
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
Hy-Vee offers update on potential launch date
The new Hy-Vee store is still on its way to completion, but company officials now have a better idea of when it will open.
Have it your way: Former Burger King could be demolished soon by city of La Crosse
The former home of the Whopper at Bridgeview Plaza could be coming down in a few weeks. La Crosse’s city plan commission and judiciary committee will discuss demolition plans for the old Burger King at their August meetings, beginning this week. The BK has been vacant since 2017, and...
La Crosse School Board member resigns, cites “serious concerns” about future of district
A La Crosse School board member resigned at Monday night's school board meeting.
Abandoned Burger King could come down on La Crosse’s north side
The old Burger King on La Crosse’s north side could be coming down in a few weeks. La Crosse city committees will have hearings this week on a plan to demolish the abandoned building at Bridgeview Plaza, so it can be used for green space. The restaurant closed in...
Alert issued for RV travel trailer stolen from Westby
Vernon County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a stolen RV travel trailer Monday.
‘It was a hit list’: La Crosse Common Council member condemns local LGBTQ group for poster
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Common Council member is asking Mayor Mitch Reynolds to condemn a local LGBTQ group after it published a list of individuals who are against the city’s ban on conversion therapy. The list, titled “Parents Beware,” tells parents to avoid certain doctors...
Spoiling the ballot: Absentee voters still can change their minds for the August primaries
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — After two major Democratic candidates have dropped out of the U.S. Senate primary race, officials say early voters have time to change their vote. If the ballot has already been cast for the Aug. 9 primary, voters can request municipal clerks to “spoil” their ballot.
Clear & Fairly Seasonable Tonight -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 63F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 91F…. July 2022 is in the books and here’s how it compared to average at the La Crosse, WI airport. (See below) Fairly seasonable for the first night of August with mostly clear skies. Lows will range from 53-63F and it will be just a bit sticky, but not overly humid. Winds will shift from the NW to SE and decrease to around 5 mph.
Concerns over increased vandalism, officials looking to add security to La Crosse parking ramps
La Crosse’s downtown parking ramps could get more security cameras soon. The Board of Public Works was told at it’s weekly Monday morning meeting that the city is on a waiting list for new cameras and equipment, which could be available around October. Parking officials are concerned about...
