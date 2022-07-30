Legion Baseball: Viroqua wins big over PDC in first round of legion state

Doris Mae Rood was born to Lillian and Harris Hammersberg on May 15, 1927, in Milwaukee. She had one older sister, Shirley, who welcomed her into the family. Her family moved to La Crosse, where she graduated from Logan High School in 1945. While still in high school, she met Clair when he “accidentally” kept throwing his football into her backyard and jumping the fence to retrieve it. Doris and Clair were married January 26, 1950. They moved to Superior, WI, where they welcomed their first son into the family. Later the family of three would move to Mosinee, WI.

