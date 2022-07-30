ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

TNT Funnel Cakes to open in former downtown Rockford Subway

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wifr.com

Comments / 1

Related
1440 WROK

8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner

If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford

At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
100fmrockford.com

The ‘Fastest Mile in the Midwest’ returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD — The State Street Mile is back this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race is dubbed the “Fastest Mile in the Midwest” because of the nearly straight-shot course’s slight downhill slant that allows runners to achieve a faster pace and in some cases set personal best times.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Business
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Business
97ZOK

Are These The 5 Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Rockford?

I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved

ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tnt#Bakery#Funnel#Food Drink#Tnt Funnel Cakes
rockrivercurrent.com

Bring your pups to Bark in the Park on Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD — State Rep. Dave Vella invites canine friends and their owners to an event Saturday near Midway Village Museum. Bark in the Park will feature goods and services from local businesses and nonprofits that serve pets, pet-safety demonstrations and more. “This event will be a celebration of the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 2:15 AM in the area of Broadway and 14th. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. Sources are reporting injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. Extrication was being...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall

Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?

Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy