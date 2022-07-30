www.verywellhealth.com
Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?
At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
If Walking Is the Only Exercise You Do, Is That Enough to Stay Healthy?
Working from home means Americans are more sedentary than ever. All that time spent sitting down can have repercussions, from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. The good news is that taking a walk can offset those health problems. “If walking is all someone does, it could be sufficient,” Melody...
Does Getting a COVID Booster and a Flu Shot Together Make Side Effects Worse?
A recent study showed that getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster together might increase the chance of possible side effects, but the difference is negligible. Not everyone experiences side effects. But some people do, and the side effects from a COVID-19 booster or a flu shot are usually mild.
What Does ‘Ultra-Processed Food’ Actually Mean?
Experts say that over 70% of America’s food supply could be classified as “ultra-processed.”. The NOVA classification system groups foods into four categories based on their level of processing and is the current standard for defining what “ultra-processed” means. Research has linked eating ultra-processed foods with...
You And Your Friends Have COVID-19. Can You Hang Out?
Experts say that interacting with other infected people will unlikely make your COVID-19 infection longer or worse. But this doesn’t mean that you should fill up your social calendar while you’re trying to recover from the virus. You should still try to isolate alone or only with your...
Why Do We Need a COVID-19 Booster That Targets Omicron Subvariants?
The FDA recently voted in favor of Omicron-adapted booster shots to have stronger immunity against the circulating and emerging variants. Pfizer and Moderna have developed different kinds of Omicron-adapted booster candidates that elicit a higher immune response against Omicron subvariants. The reformulated boosters may not be available until the fall.
Are You at Risk of Skin Cancer? How to Determine When to See a Dermatologist
Skin cancers are more common in lighter-skinned individuals, but people with darker skin are still at risk. Ultraviolet rays from the sun and the use of tanning beds are the most common causes of skin cancer. You should see a dermatologist to get screened for skin cancer if you notice...
The Pandemic Made Antibiotics Less Effective
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in antibiotic-resistant infections and deaths in hospitals, the CDC reported. Antibiotic resistance occurs because bacteria can constantly evolve and fight off drugs or medications used to kill them. When they mutate, some bacteria can multiply and become resistant along the way. Overprescribing antibiotics...
How Well Do Polio Vaccines Work?
Polio has been detected in wastewater in the U.K. The type of polio detected is “vaccine-derived.”. “Vaccine-derived” polio is only possible through the live attenuated oral polio vaccine, which is not used in most parts of the world. Polio vaccines are considered routine childhood immunizations in the U.S....
California Plans to Lower Insulin Prices by Making Its Own
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans for the state to manufacture its own low-cost insulin for people who suffer from diabetes. It’s unclear exactly how much insulin will cost through California’s new program or when the drug will be available for purchase. Experts say it costs less than...
What Is a Melasma Mustache and How Do I Get Rid of It?
Spending time outdoors in the sun can put you at risk of developing a "melasma mustache." A melasma mustache is a form of melasma—a skin condition that causes brownish patches on sun-exposed areas, including on the face and upper lip. Changes in hormones, sun exposure, medications and genetics can...
How Dangerous Are Energy Drinks?
Energy drinks are one of the most popular dietary supplements in America—only second to multivitamins for some age groups. In fact, over 30% of teens aged 12–17 consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Experts warn that these highly caffeinated, often sugary, drinks may be associated with increased...
What to Know About Omicron BA.5 Reinfections
The Omicron subvariant BA.5 has rapidly become dominant in the U.S. BA.5 can more easily evade immune defenses from both natural infection and vaccination, causing reinfections even in people who recently recovered from infection by other Omicron variants. The wave of cases is likely far greater than what official case...
Put Down That Salt Shaker. It Might Help You Live 2 Years Longer
A new study suggested that adults who regularly add salt to their food after cooking may be at a greater risk of dying early than those who never or rarely salt their food. Eating potassium-rich fruits and vegetables may help mitigate excessive sodium consumption. Aromatic herbs and spices could be...
Word of the Week: Intractable
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Intractable (in-track-ta-bull) What it means: Not easy to fix, cure, or relieve. Where it comes from: From Latin, intractabilis, "unmanagable" Where you might see or hear it: If you have pain that does not...
To Reduce Cancer Risk, Plant-Based Diets May Beat Keto
Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but knowing which dietary pattern can reduce the risk of developing cancer remains a challenge. In a recent study, researchers reviewed available data focusing on the plant-based whole food diet and the ketogenic diet. They looked at how both diets relate to cancer risk and outcomes for cancer survivors.
How Far Into a Pregnancy Can You Use the Abortion Pill?
Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) currently recommends medication abortion for up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, the abortion pill could be safe and effective beyond that timeframe. The World Health Organization recommends the abortion pill for up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, but affirms that the...
Could a Skin Swab Tell if You Have COVID?
A new study found that sebum-based testing (using a skin swab) might be a potential way to diagnose COVID-19. Skin swab testing would be easier to collect than a saliva sample from someone's mouth, nose, or throat. While it's promising, more research is needed to show that skin swabs could...
Urine Tests May Be the Future of COVID Antibody Testing
A preliminary study found that a urine-based antibody test might be as effective at detecting antibodies against COVID-19 as blood tests. For many patients, urine tests would be easier, less invasive, and more convenient than giving a blood sample. While it’s promising, more research is needed on urine-based COVID antibody...
Word of the Week: Non-Invasive
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Non-invasive (non-in-VAY-siv) What it means: Not going inside or not spreading. Where it comes from: From Latin, non = not and invādere, "to invade with hostile intent" Where you might see or hear...
