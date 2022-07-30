ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Verywell Health

Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?

At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

What Does 'Ultra-Processed Food' Actually Mean?

Experts say that over 70% of America's food supply could be classified as "ultra-processed.". The NOVA classification system groups foods into four categories based on their level of processing and is the current standard for defining what "ultra-processed" means. Research has linked eating ultra-processed foods with...
FOOD SAFETY
Verywell Health

Why Do We Need a COVID-19 Booster That Targets Omicron Subvariants?

The FDA recently voted in favor of Omicron-adapted booster shots to have stronger immunity against the circulating and emerging variants. Pfizer and Moderna have developed different kinds of Omicron-adapted booster candidates that elicit a higher immune response against Omicron subvariants. The reformulated boosters may not be available until the fall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

The Pandemic Made Antibiotics Less Effective

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in antibiotic-resistant infections and deaths in hospitals, the CDC reported. Antibiotic resistance occurs because bacteria can constantly evolve and fight off drugs or medications used to kill them. When they mutate, some bacteria can multiply and become resistant along the way. Overprescribing antibiotics...
AGRICULTURE
Verywell Health

How Well Do Polio Vaccines Work?

Polio has been detected in wastewater in the U.K. The type of polio detected is "vaccine-derived.". "Vaccine-derived" polio is only possible through the live attenuated oral polio vaccine, which is not used in most parts of the world. Polio vaccines are considered routine childhood immunizations in the U.S....
HEALTH
Verywell Health

What Is a Melasma Mustache and How Do I Get Rid of It?

Spending time outdoors in the sun can put you at risk of developing a "melasma mustache." A melasma mustache is a form of melasma—a skin condition that causes brownish patches on sun-exposed areas, including on the face and upper lip. Changes in hormones, sun exposure, medications and genetics can...
SKIN CARE
Verywell Health

How Dangerous Are Energy Drinks?

Energy drinks are one of the most popular dietary supplements in America—only second to multivitamins for some age groups. In fact, over 30% of teens aged 12–17 consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Experts warn that these highly caffeinated, often sugary, drinks may be associated with increased...
FOOD & DRINKS
Verywell Health

What to Know About Omicron BA.5 Reinfections

The Omicron subvariant BA.5 has rapidly become dominant in the U.S. BA.5 can more easily evade immune defenses from both natural infection and vaccination, causing reinfections even in people who recently recovered from infection by other Omicron variants. The wave of cases is likely far greater than what official case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Intractable

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Intractable (in-track-ta-bull) What it means: Not easy to fix, cure, or relieve. Where it comes from: From Latin, intractabilis, "unmanagable" Where you might see or hear it: If you have pain that does not...
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

To Reduce Cancer Risk, Plant-Based Diets May Beat Keto

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but knowing which dietary pattern can reduce the risk of developing cancer remains a challenge. In a recent study, researchers reviewed available data focusing on the plant-based whole food diet and the ketogenic diet. They looked at how both diets relate to cancer risk and outcomes for cancer survivors.
FITNESS
Verywell Health

How Far Into a Pregnancy Can You Use the Abortion Pill?

Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) currently recommends medication abortion for up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, the abortion pill could be safe and effective beyond that timeframe. The World Health Organization recommends the abortion pill for up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, but affirms that the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Verywell Health

Could a Skin Swab Tell if You Have COVID?

A new study found that sebum-based testing (using a skin swab) might be a potential way to diagnose COVID-19. Skin swab testing would be easier to collect than a saliva sample from someone's mouth, nose, or throat. While it's promising, more research is needed to show that skin swabs could...
SKIN CARE
Verywell Health

Urine Tests May Be the Future of COVID Antibody Testing

A preliminary study found that a urine-based antibody test might be as effective at detecting antibodies against COVID-19 as blood tests. For many patients, urine tests would be easier, less invasive, and more convenient than giving a blood sample. While it's promising, more research is needed on urine-based COVID antibody...
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Non-Invasive

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Non-invasive (non-in-VAY-siv) What it means: Not going inside or not spreading. Where it comes from: From Latin, non = not and invādere, "to invade with hostile intent" Where you might see or hear...
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health's team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

