In Order To Be Successful, Bitcoin Miners Face A Trilemma Of Variables

Bitcoin Songsheet: Fiat Politics Suck
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. Link to audio read of the article here. I hate politics. It's a weird zero-sum status game of perception where the winners get to make the rules. Everything...
Mining Fee Market Shows Signs Of Life Despite Bitcoin Price Downturn
Bitcoin fee markets are showing small signs of life despite bitcoin’s price dropping roughly 70% since its latest all-time highs and hash price — a measure of the value for hash rate — falling by roughly the same amount. Fees and the long-term prospects of fee revenue...
New Optimistic Buyers Flock To Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Mike Ermolaev, head of public relations at the ChangeNOW exchange and a contributor for Bitcoin Magazine. A much-awaited recovery rally has occurred for bitcoin prices after a month of consolidation around $20,000. Interestingly, this coincides with the previous cycle peak in 2017. Short-term momentum...
Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin
MicroStrategy, the software intelligence firm famously bullish on Bitcoin, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Michael Saylor will step down from his current position to assume the new role of executive chairman, effective on August 8. Phong Le, the company’s president, will take on Saylor’s current position. The...
How The Federal Reserve Will Ultimately Fail
This is a transcribed version of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Lawrence Lepard to talk about the hawkish Federal Reserve and how its policy decisions will lead to its own demise. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
As Bear Market Persists, Public Miners Struggle To Outperform Bitcoin Price
Public bitcoin mining companies have been an unusually prominent fixture of the crypto market for the past couple of years as investors, media and regulators observe their financial growth and operational expansions. While share prices for nearly all of these companies significantly outperformed bitcoin during the latest bullish market trend, the opposite effect is clearly in play now as public miners try to weather the on-going bear cycle. In fact, none of these companies have managed to outperform bitcoin so far in 2022.
Bitcoin Mining Isn’t Wasteful — It Creates Abundance
The mainstream media mistakenly portray bitcoin mining as wasteful. Nothing could be further from the truth. Bitcoin mining provides an economic bid for otherwise unusable, excess energy. Bitcoin will propel humanity to abundance. To discuss bitcoin mining, one must first understand how it works: Proof-of-Work and the difficulty adjustment. How...
Celebrating Bitcoin Independence Day With ‘The UnCommunist Manifesto’
This is an opinion editorial by Aleks Svetski, author of “The UnCommunist Manifesto,” founder of The Bitcoin Times and Host of the “Wake Up Podcast with Svetski.”. Almost 175 years have passed since “The Communist Manifesto” was published and circulated by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.
Bitcoin Projects Are Bringing Financial Inclusion To Feature Phones In Africa
This is an opinion editorial by Heritage Falodun, a Bitcoin analyst and computer scientist based in Nigeria. Expanding Bitcoin adoption across the African continent won’t only come through bitcoin its declaration as legal tender, but through easy and low-cost access as well. People’s opinions are colored with different perspectives,...
