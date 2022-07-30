Flint City Hall to open Saturday for absentee ballot turn ins

nbc25news.com
City of Flint seeking help for upcoming general election in November
FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown would like more young people involved in election work. Brown tells Mid-Michigan NOW that they offer training and pay when they work in the polls. "We want to see more young people involved in things we open the door to have more...
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Clerk says votes will be counted despite ballot issue
Some Lapeer County polling locations are having issues with misprinted ballots. According to the Lapeer County Clerk, some ballots have been found to have a defective timing mark on the back of the ballot, which allows the ballot to be read and counted by a tabulator machine. The Lapeer County...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib leads big early for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 with 56 percent of the vote. Tlaib's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 25 percent with 11 percent of the votes counted. The winner is...
nbc25news.com
Two proposals that will impact every resident in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - There are also several ballot proposals voters will be deciding Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. These millages that are on the ballot, this is the one and only opportunity for voters to vote on these. So, the decision we make tomorrow, will be what goes into effect for our community until these millages are renewed or re-voted on,
Flint school board candidate slate will host ‘Meet and Greet’ events throughout August
FLINT, MI -- Five Flint Community Schools Board of Education candidates are hosting nine “Meet and Greet” events throughout the month of August. The slate of candidates -- Dylan Luna, Emily Doerr, Melody Relerford, Terae King Jr. and Michael Clack -- are five of 15 registered candidates that will be on the ballot for five open positions in the Nov. 2 election.
Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
Bay City Public Schools voting on updates to student code of conduct
BAY CITY, MI—With a brief agenda, the Bay City school board will be gathering for this week’s meeting on Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. to discuss a handful of agenda items. At that July 11 meeting, a good portion of the gathering was focused on protesters asking the board to do something about alleged racist remarks made by Trustee Thomas Baird.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating after "unattended backpack" was left at Linden polling location
LINDEN, Mich. - The Michigan Department of State says that police are investigating after a backpack was left unattended at a polling location in Linden. Secretary of State spokesperson Jake Rollow says that police were called after an election worker noticed the backpack and could not find an owner. Police...
Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022
August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
nbc25news.com
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
nbc25news.com
Flint Police announce Back to the Bricks curfew
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department announces a curfew for the Back to the Bricks event which is scheduled from Tuesday August 16 to Saturday August 20. The curfew hours for the Back to the Bricks event will be six o’clock p.m. until six o’clock a.m. each day. The event area for this ordinance is specified as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. bound Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.
nbc25news.com
Midland Public Schools hosts job fair August 2
MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Public Schools is holding a job fair on Tuesday. Some people may be offered jobs in the spot. The event runs from 1 - 4 p.m. at 600 E. Carpenter St. in Midland. See what you need to know in the flyer below:
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
nbc25news.com
US-23 to have lanes closures first week of August in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. This work is part of a $12.3 million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor in Genesee County. Beginning the week of Aug....
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
nbc25news.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Linwood Township
Linwood Township, Mich. - Residents of Linwood are being told to boil their water until further notice. Vicki Flood, the clerk at the Linwood Metropolitan Water District, says the boil water advisory is due to the water tower losing pressure. Residents with questions about the boil water advisory are asked...
WNEM
Local museum to restore 19th century fire station
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
