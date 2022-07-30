ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint City Hall to open Saturday for absentee ballot turn ins

By Alexis Ware
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

City of Flint seeking help for upcoming general election in November

FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown would like more young people involved in election work. Brown tells Mid-Michigan NOW that they offer training and pay when they work in the polls. "We want to see more young people involved in things we open the door to have more...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Lapeer County Clerk says votes will be counted despite ballot issue

Some Lapeer County polling locations are having issues with misprinted ballots. According to the Lapeer County Clerk, some ballots have been found to have a defective timing mark on the back of the ballot, which allows the ballot to be read and counted by a tabulator machine. The Lapeer County...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Two proposals that will impact every resident in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - There are also several ballot proposals voters will be deciding Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. These millages that are on the ballot, this is the one and only opportunity for voters to vote on these. So, the decision we make tomorrow, will be what goes into effect for our community until these millages are renewed or re-voted on,
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Elections
Flint, MI
Government
MLive

Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022

SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Election Day#Election Local
Banana 101.5

Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022

August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat

LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police announce Back to the Bricks curfew

FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department announces a curfew for the Back to the Bricks event which is scheduled from Tuesday August 16 to Saturday August 20. The curfew hours for the Back to the Bricks event will be six o’clock p.m. until six o’clock a.m. each day. The event area for this ordinance is specified as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. bound Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Midland Public Schools hosts job fair August 2

MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Public Schools is holding a job fair on Tuesday. Some people may be offered jobs in the spot. The event runs from 1 - 4 p.m. at 600 E. Carpenter St. in Midland. See what you need to know in the flyer below:
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Banana 101.5

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

US-23 to have lanes closures first week of August in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. This work is part of a $12.3 million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor in Genesee County. Beginning the week of Aug....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Linwood Township

Linwood Township, Mich. - Residents of Linwood are being told to boil their water until further notice. Vicki Flood, the clerk at the Linwood Metropolitan Water District, says the boil water advisory is due to the water tower losing pressure. Residents with questions about the boil water advisory are asked...
LINWOOD, MI
WNEM

Local museum to restore 19th century fire station

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy