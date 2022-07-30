www.myqcountry.com
Two Republicans on primary ballot for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner
A former business executive and a retired dentist face off on. the Republican primary ballot Tuesday for Buchanan County Presiding. Retired Xerox executive Al Purcell of St. Joseph says he entered. the race, because he believes he can make a difference. “I’m not saying that from an ego aspect,” Purcell...
Low voter turnout expected as polls open for primary election in Buchanan County
Polling places around St. Joseph are now open for today’s primary election. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack Garvey says based on her research voter turnout is expected to be low. “What I usually do is I look what happened two years ago, or four even, just to do an...
