Big Daddy Dupree headlines ‘Music in the Gardens’

Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of comics and cartoons, there’s a new exhibit in Elkhart you may want to check out. See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics is at Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House. The exhibit showcases local and national comic...
nwi.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
95.3 MNC
Former member of Fleetwood Mac performing at Lerner Theater
One of the former members of Fleetwood Mac will perform at The Lerner Theatre this fall. Lindsey Buckingham will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 o’clock, this Friday at www.thelerner.com or at The Lerner box office. Friends Of The Lerner can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday morning.
Times-Union Newspaper
Three New Shows Coming To Wagon Wheel In 2023
WINONA LAKE - Members of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts Director’s Club got to hear about the 2023 summer season lineup Sunday during the Director’s Club Dinner at the Winona Heritage Room. The season will feature two musicals that the Wagon Wheel has never done before,...
chicagostarmedia.com
New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat
To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn’t quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
WNDU
Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards returns to Argos
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Education and awareness can go a long way in helping families who have a loved one with epilepsy. Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that can cause seizures, confusion and in rare cases, sudden death. It’s what took the life of Erin Edwards of Argos.
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Pablo wishes for a new family, bubble baths and back scratches
He's a year and three-month-old American bulldog mix who came into the shelter as a surrender. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says Pablo's family had to give him up for adoption due to new pet rules at the family's residence. They've had him since he...
WNDU
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
WNDU
New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
WNDU
'Coaches vs. Cancer' raises $400,000 for cancer research
Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards returns to Argos. The second annual Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at Argos Community Park. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, is...
City of Gary to host second annual Block Party on the Lot
GARY, Ill. (CBS) -- The city of Gary is hosting its second annual Block Party on the Lot.Families of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy games, giveaways, food trucks, treats, and more. The summer party runs today from noon to 6 p.m. and will happen on the front lawn of City Hall.
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
WNDU
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
WNDU
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
WNDU
Berrien RESA, Lake Michigan College hold esports event
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - High school students interested in esports had a unique opportunity to see how the activity works at a Lake Michigan College event. On Tuesday, LMC’s Esports team joined with the Berrien RESA Southwest Michigan Esports League for an open house at the Benton Harbor college campus.
WNDU
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deadly officer-involved shooting in South Bend leaves many community members with questions. It happened outside Coquillard Elementary School on Friday, where St. Joseph County Police say 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was threatening suicide as he waved a gun. Dozens of faith and community leaders gathered...
Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
WNDU
$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
WNDU
South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual community-building campaign promotes relationships between police and the community. On Tuesday, hundreds of community members came out to the South Bend Police Department to enjoy free food, games, and much more. The annual event happens on the first Tuesday of August. The department...
