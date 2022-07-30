easttexasnews.com
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
messenger-news.com
EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS
CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
East Texas News
Arrest made in 2005 double homicide
AUSTIN — The arrest of 41-year-old Freeport woman put to rest a double murder case committed in Cleveland in 2005. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine was arrested on July 8 at the parole office in Angleton by Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department. She was charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man was killed
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it is investigating after a man was killed. The homicide took place in the 200 block of Dudley Road. The victim is Brian Lafeyett Brown, who is 36-years-old. Please contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331 or crime stoppers with any […]
