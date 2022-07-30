ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Luis Castillo dealt to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtXVg_0gyKphVV00
Reds Yankees Baseball Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo gestures to a teammate at the end of the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market Friday night, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners' top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.

Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

