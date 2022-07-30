Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids season wraps up

www.wwnytv.com
Related
wwnytv.com
Another season in the books for Watertown Rapids
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 PGCBL baseball season came to a close for the Watertown Rapids on Friday night. On the field it was a season filled with highs and lows for a team that turned things around in the second half of the season. The Rapids ended...
wwnytv.com
Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home. Joseph was born in Watertown October 10, 1934, son of W. Montegomery and Irene M. Lynch Coughlin. He was a graduate of Mt. Assumption Institute, Plattsburgh and attended Clarkson College.
wwnytv.com
North country’s final fair gets underway
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the rides won’t be swinging and rolling until Wednesday, the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair officially got underway Tuesday. The morning was busy in the animal barn as young people from across the county competed in the fair’s goat show. Goat...
wwnytv.com
Harriette Josephine Ebblie Curtis, 99, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Harriette Josephine Ebblie Curtis, 99, Evans Mills, N.Y. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, N.Y. Harriette was born in Stone Mills NY on July 1, 1923. She is now with those she so dearly missed and loved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Popular fundraisers for Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two biggest fundraisers for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence are coming up in a little over a month. Foundation director Michelle Carpenter talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. Sunset at the Park...
wwnytv.com
The Butler Did it Players - While Shakespeare Slept
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Admission- 15.00. Join us for an enlightening and very entertaining evening! Presented by “The Butler Did It Players”! A huge favorite every year! Bring a chair! Adult beverages provided!. Part of the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association.
localsyr.com
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
wwnytv.com
Steven J. Homoki, 61, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven J. Homoki, 61, passed away unexpectedly. He was born October 14, 1960, in New Kensington, PA, the son of William and Lucille Hobson Homoki. He graduated from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights, PA in 1979. Steve proudly served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985. He attended The University of Maryland University College while working as a nuclear engineer at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant in Middletown, PA. He retired from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant, in Oswego, NY.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Erie Canal Road Lowville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County, where she was surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by a son, Jeremy Meisner of Albany, her beloved lifelong partner, Daniel Stanford...
wwnytv.com
Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ of Ogdensburg with Pastor Walter Smith, officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-5p.m. at the LaRue...
wwnytv.com
Francis E. Zehr, 70, formerly of Castorland
RIDGEWAY, Virginia (WWNY) - Francis E. Zehr, 70, of Ridgeway, VA, formerly of Castorland, died unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, due to complications from a heart attack. He was visiting the area for his 52nd high school reunion. A memorial service will be held at a date and...
wwnytv.com
Stone Mills Craft Fair starts Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stone Mills Craft Fair is this weekend. Deb Stafford Galloway from the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum says the three-day event will feature many local craft and other vendors. You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above. The craft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Clayton Photo Contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Clayton Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest is open to all shutterbugs that have an eye for what could best represent Clayton in the 2023 Visitor Guide, website, displays and in an office collage. The Photo Contest judges will be specifically looking for action shots that...
flackbroadcasting.com
DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport
FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
northcountrynow.com
Bright future for Ogdensburg resident
Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
wwnytv.com
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Maggie’s On The River’ is one of the most popular bars and restaurants in Watertown, and now being sold for a million dollars. But that wasn’t always the case. The same property was once purchased for a single dollar. “Whether it’d...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
wwnytv.com
Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is retiring early next year and will be replaced by the organization’s chief operating officer. In a release, the agency said CEO Howard Ganter will retire on January 27. He’s been with the organization for 44 years.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: State Police
MARTINSBURG- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Scott A. Rennie, 53, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Comments / 0