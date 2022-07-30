ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colmesneil, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KICKS 105

Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas

It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Q92

Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX

One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Colmesneil, TX
City
Austin, TX
East Texas News

Arrest made in 2005 double homicide

AUSTIN — The arrest of 41-year-old Freeport woman put to rest a double murder case committed in Cleveland in 2005. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine was arrested on July 8 at the parole office in Angleton by Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department. She was charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez.
CLEVELAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy