Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX
One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Southeast Texas on 'Drive for Texas' campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop at United Steelworkers Union Hall on 11th St. as a part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign. This marks O'Rourke's fourth visit to the Golden Triangle since announcing his run for governor in December. As he spoke on Saturday, polls showed him closing the gap with Gov. Greg Abbott.
East Texas News
Arrest made in 2005 double homicide
AUSTIN — The arrest of 41-year-old Freeport woman put to rest a double murder case committed in Cleveland in 2005. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine was arrested on July 8 at the parole office in Angleton by Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department. She was charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez.
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
Man arrested after trying to pay for beer with stolen debit card, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Huntington man was arrested Monday after getting caught using a stolen debit card to pay for beer, police say. According to a report from Lufkin police, 35-year-old Jason Whitley was caught on surveillance footage entering a vehicle and stealing a purse out of it at around 9:15 a.m. At around […]
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man was killed
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it is investigating after a man was killed. The homicide took place in the 200 block of Dudley Road. The victim is Brian Lafeyett Brown, who is 36-years-old. Please contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331 or crime stoppers with any […]
