Homerville PD officer claims city manager, council interfered in investigations

douglasnow.com
Related
douglasnow.com
GBI makes arrest in theft investigation
The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
WCTV
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.
STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County man was indicted by an Echols County Grand Jury on Monday, according to a release from the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges following an investigation into the October 2021 death of Steven Johnson, an Echols County resident.
douglasnow.com
Man released from prison in 2020 back behind bars
Cody Boyd Porter, who was released from prison in 2020 for serving time on a 2010 robbery conviction, is now back behind bars at the Coffee County Jail after violating his probation. Documents filed in the Superior Court of Coffee County show that Porter was charged with Criminal Attempt to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wufe967.com
ACSO Press Release: Lake Mayers Drowning
On Sunday, July 31 at approximately 4:01 pm, Deputies were dispatched to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming area. Upon arrival, the deputy was notified that an adult Hispanic male had gone into the lake and was observed diving into the waters and that he never resurfaced. Two subjects that had been with him, confirmed this information.
News4Jax.com
2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
wpde.com
Georgia man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin into Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man from Georgia has been sentenced to 207 months in federal prison after trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin from Atlanta to Eastern North Carolina. Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross Georgia, was sentenced for illegal possession of a gun and his part in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
VPD to host Security & Law Enforcement hiring event on July 27
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police Department is set to host a Security and Law Enforcement hiring event on Wednesday, July 27. From 3 to 5 p.m., more than 150 jobs will be available. VPD, Georgia Department of Public Safety and Florida Department of Corrections will be aiming to...
Lead defendant pleads guilty in Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for numerous overdoses and three deaths
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The lead defendant in a fentanyl and heroin drug trafficking operation pled guilty, joining five other defendants who confessed to their roles in the conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Eric Lashawn Hayes, also known as “Pee Wee,” 28, of Blackshear, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a […]
News4Jax.com
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who entered pre-K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lead defendant pleads guilty in Waycross-area fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation
WAYCROSS, Ga. — Eric Lashawn Hayes, aka, “Pee Wee”, 28, of Blackshear, Georgia., is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge. Hayes pleaded guilty to charges relating to a Waycross, Georgia, fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation. He joins five other defendants who admitted their roles in the conspiracy.
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
First Coast News
Family member: Two men found dead in Baker County were best friends, may have been killed in robbery
MACCLENNY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The two victims dead in a home north of Macclenny in Baker County, Florida, were best friends named Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas, a family member of Sigers has confirmed. The victims were reported...
WCTV
Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
WALB 10
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
valdostatoday.com
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
Comments / 0