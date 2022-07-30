Lufkin’s Brunch with Brothers provides role models for young men

www.ktre.com
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Kurth Memorial Shelter
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that. They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Names New Softball Coach
Angelina College has been named the school's fourth softball head coach in the program’s history. Brette Kohring, a Brenham, Texas native, will be leading the helm for the Lady 'Runners softball team. Kohring is no stranger to the AC softball program.She was a standout player for the Angelina College...
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
KTRE
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Twenty two. That’s the number of veterans who die every day by their own hand. Lufkin’s own Aston Lee is one of those veterans. He completed three tours in Iraq as a U.S. marine, but when he returned home he faced a different kind of enemy.
KTRE
Smith County Courthouse Workshop
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022...
KLTV
Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
KTRE
Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager
LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee to the position of city manager. Gee has been serving as interim manager since February of this year and had previously been assistant city manager of public works. He came to the City of Lufkin in 2018 as director of engineering services.
Smith County deputy killed in Friday wreck had extensive law enforcement roots in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — Fellow officers remember Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos as someone who had a passion for law enforcement and wanted to be the best he could be. Bustos died in an overnight Friday wreck after police say a drunk driver struck him while performing a traffic stop on another vehicle. Bustos later died from his injuries.
Man arrested after trying to pay for beer with stolen debit card, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Huntington man was arrested Monday after getting caught using a stolen debit card to pay for beer, police say. According to a report from Lufkin police, 35-year-old Jason Whitley was caught on surveillance footage entering a vehicle and stealing a purse out of it at around 9:15 a.m. At around […]
KTRE
Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 2 hours...
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One man is in custody and one law enforcement official was injured, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson after the department responded to a barricaded person just outside of Jacksonville. Dickson said they were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in […]
KTRE
WAC announces conference basketball pairings
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News release) - The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has unveiled its 2022-23 conference matchups for men’s and women’s basketball. Teams representing the WAC are scheduled to compete in an 18-game conference slate during the upcoming basketball season, with each member institution set to play an equal nine league games at home and on the road.
messenger-news.com
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
Comments / 0