Pawtucket police increase patrols following shooting

1 hurt in Cranston shooting
Cranston police said they got a call around 11 p.m. that someone approached the Mica Avenue home and fired multiple shots.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
Turnto10.com
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
ABC6.com
21-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 Providence gang shootout
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said a 21-year-old Providence man was sentenced to state prison in connection to last year’s shootout on Carolina Avenue, that injured nine people. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, entered a guilty plea for several charges, including carrying a...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Westport police look for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of breaking into The Back Eddy restaurant. The department posted photos of a man with a beard wearing a t-shirt and a hat on social media on Tuesday. Those with information on...
DEM: Driver intentionally rams into cars in Narragansett
An investigation is underway after a woman led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles, according to the DEM.
Turnto10.com
Cranston police search for robbery suspect
(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
GoLocalProv
Nurse at The Miriam Facing Firearms Charges After Bringing Gun to Hospital
A nurse at The Miriam Hospital in Providence is facing firearms charges after being arrested for bringing a gun — without a license — to work over the weekend. Providence police responded on Sunday morning to the security office at The Miriam Hospital on Summit Avenue on the East Side, where they met with a security officer.
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of stealing from Little Compton resident in her care
Little Compton police said Tuesday that they arrested a woman accused of stealing money from an elderly resident in her care. Police said Jahlena Ann Giron, 33, of Providence faces charges of exploitation, larceny, forgery and obtaining property by false pretenses. They said on one occasion, Giron withdrew $300 from...
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
whdh.com
Boston Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Norwell and Park Streets around noon on Monday where the victim was found, along with several shell casings. Neighbors said they heard multiple shots at the...
Turnto10.com
Employee accused of bringing gun to work at The Miriam Hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said an employee accused of bringing a gun to work at The Miriam Hospital is facing a charge of possession of a firearm without a license. Officials said 38-year-old Lalayna Grilley brought a gun into the hospital without a license on Sunday. "Yesterday...
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam
“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
ABC6.com
Boston police seize reported stolen gun from Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Boston police said they seized a handgun that was reported stolen out of Dartmouth early Monday morning. Police said they responded to a shot spotter activation around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue. Police said they arrested 20-year-old man Jeiffrey...
