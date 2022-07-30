Schuylkill County Brewfest underway

www.wnep.com
PennDOT to Hold Hiring Event Tuesday in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a hiring event at their Highway Maintenance Office at 970 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven today, Tuesday, August 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will include onsite interviews with job offers. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are...
New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston
A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the Aug. 1 opening of the new $80 million Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint facility in Pittston, Pa. The 124,000-square-foot outpatient specialty facility offers surgery and endoscopy; bone, muscle, and joint care; urologic services; eye care and eyewear; and physical and occupational therapy, as well as laboratory and diagnostics. ConvenientCare and orthopedic […] The post New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Monday, August 1st 2022
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Monday, August 1st 2022. Schedule of events for Day 1 of the Schuylkill County Fair. The fair runs through Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the fairgrounds on Fair Road in Summit Station near Schuylkill Haven. The fair officially opens to the fair at 4:00pm on...
Schuylkill County Communities Schedule Events for National Night Out
Several Schuylkill County communities have scheduled National Night Out events for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. ** NOTE: If we missed any events that are scheduled, please send us an email at skooknews@outlook.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Frackville. WHERE: Frackville Pool/Memorial Park. WHEN: August 2nd, 2022 - 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The pool will be...
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for July 30th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , née Dronick, went home to God on July 6, 2022, at the age of 75, 18 months after her diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). Jane was born April 2, 1947, in Pottsville, to George "Speedy" Dronick and Mary Plesnarski...
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Lane Restrictions on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — PennDOT announced will be intermittent lane restrictions on Interstate 80 east and westbound from Exit 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville) to Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) on Tuesday, August 2nd from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM to pull wire over the interstate. Please use caution when driving through work zones.
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
Sick calves rescued in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than two dozen calves and a goat were rescued from a property near Hunlock Creek after state troopers were alerted to a possible cruelty situation. Once humane officers arrived, they found the animals living in unsanitary conditions without food or water. "Some had no...
Offering Peaceful and Majestic Views, This Marvelous English Country Manor in Lewisburg Lists for $4,750,000
The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
