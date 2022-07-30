Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park

985theriver.com
Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show. Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date. “It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown...
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.”. According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary...
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Knox County nears top of the state in COVID-19 rates
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With coronavirus case numbers hitting their highest point in months, Knox County Health Official Dr. Alan Stewart was blunt when discussing the county’s situation. “Our recent numbers have been somewhat disappointing. We actually have high numbers. In particular, with regard to the rest of the...
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved...
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State...
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
VCSC prepares for a school year full of new initiatives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has prepared for yet another school year full of new initiatives. With just a few days left of summer school until the start of the new school year, Lost Creek Elementary School Principal Linda Biggs said the staff has worked hard to get the classrooms ready for an estimated 680 students.
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several charges including reckless driving and aggravated battery after crashing her car into three Terre Haute police cars during a high-speed chase Saturday night. Brandi Hacker, 49, was caught by police driving “recklessly around other motorists” at speeds...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 22-year-old
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 22-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 22, of Lafayette, for the charge of Murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at 19th And Walnut Streets.
Hillsdale Korean War soldier’s remains identified
WASHINGTON (WTWO/WAWV) — A Hillsdale, Indiana soldier who died serving in the Korean War has been finally accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. In a release, the agency states that Army Sgt. 1st Class James A. Coleman, who died at the age of 22, was identified using dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.
