Trump advisers joked that Steve Bannon's only job at the White House was to leak stories to the press, according to Jared Kushner's new memoir

By Hannah Getahun
 4 days ago
Former White House senior strategist Stephen Bannon leaves the Federal District Court House after being found guilty of being in com tempt of Congress on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
  • Former Trump adviser Jared Kushner wrote that he and Steve Bannon clashed in the White House.
  • Bannon threatened to "break" Kushner "in half" if he decided to oppose him.
  • After Bannon was fired advisers joked his only role was leaking stories to the press, Kushner wrote.

After former President Donald Trump fired Steve Bannon, other White House advisers joked that Bannon's only job was leaking stories to the press, Jared Kushner wrote in his new memoir.

"Stephen Miller joked to Hope [Hicks] and me, 'I have a plan to split up Steve Bannon's extensive workload. Hope, you leak to Jonathan Swan at Axios. Jared, you call Mike Bender from the Wall Street Journal. I'll call Jeremy Peters from the New York Times, and … we're done,'" Kushner wrote, according to CNN.

"Breaking History: A White House Memoir," details the fallout between former Trump adviser Kushner and Bannon.

Kushner calls Bannon skilled in "media manipulation," and writes that Bannon had threatened to "leak out" Kushner to the press following a call he made with The New York Times. At the time, Kushner was trying to stop a story about Trump's displeasure with Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, CNN reported.

According to Kushner's account, after he told Bannon to stop leaking stories about Senior Economic Adviser Gary Cohn, Bannon said he would "break" Kushner "in half."

"'Jared, right now, you're the one undermining the President's agenda,' he continued, his eyes intense and voice escalating into a yell. 'And if you go against me, I will break you in half. Don't f— with me,'" Kushner wrote, according to CNN.

Kushner wrote that Bannon's termination as Trump's chief strategist and senior counsel in 2017 was an accomplishment of his.

"Admitting that I didn't yet have any major policy successes to show for my seven months in government, I joked, 'At least I was able to get Steve Bannon fired,'" Kushner wrote.

Lawyers for Bannon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 28

Joyce Overstreet
2d ago

Steve BANNON, You Got Fired? You still trying to hang around TRUMP'S Circle but they want let you play because they used you and now they are laughing at you.

Reply(2)
22
Michael Castille
4d ago

and that's what Trump really thought of him just somebody to use

Reply(4)
32
destiny70
2d ago

So, Bannon was the leaker huh? I thought it was said in 2017 that it was Amarosa or Ben Carson.

Reply(1)
7
