Trump advisers joked that Steve Bannon's only job at the White House was to leak stories to the press, according to Jared Kushner's new memoir

After former President Donald Trump fired Steve Bannon, other White House advisers joked that Bannon's only job was leaking stories to the press, Jared Kushner wrote in his new memoir.

"Stephen Miller joked to Hope [Hicks] and me, 'I have a plan to split up Steve Bannon's extensive workload. Hope, you leak to Jonathan Swan at Axios. Jared, you call Mike Bender from the Wall Street Journal. I'll call Jeremy Peters from the New York Times, and … we're done,'" Kushner wrote, according to CNN.

"Breaking History: A White House Memoir," details the fallout between former Trump adviser Kushner and Bannon.

Kushner calls Bannon skilled in "media manipulation," and writes that Bannon had threatened to "leak out" Kushner to the press following a call he made with The New York Times. At the time, Kushner was trying to stop a story about Trump's displeasure with Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, CNN reported.

According to Kushner's account, after he told Bannon to stop leaking stories about Senior Economic Adviser Gary Cohn, Bannon said he would "break" Kushner "in half."

"'Jared, right now, you're the one undermining the President's agenda,' he continued, his eyes intense and voice escalating into a yell. 'And if you go against me, I will break you in half. Don't f— with me,'" Kushner wrote, according to CNN.

Kushner wrote that Bannon's termination as Trump's chief strategist and senior counsel in 2017 was an accomplishment of his.

"Admitting that I didn't yet have any major policy successes to show for my seven months in government, I joked, 'At least I was able to get Steve Bannon fired,'" Kushner wrote.

Lawyers for Bannon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.