Police: Man injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Kalamazoo Friday night.

It happened at Hawley Street and North Street, according to a tweet from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A 36-year-old man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers were using a K-9 to track down the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

