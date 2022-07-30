Plan to close VA Battle Creek campus scrapped

www.woodtv.com
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Kzoo Co. files to dismiss complaint to condemn family cottage
Lawyers for Kalamazoo County have requested to dismiss their complaint to condemn the Johnson-Talanda Cottage in Prairie View Park, a home that has been the center of a legal battle for nearly five years. (Aug. 1, 2022)
National Night Out aims to bring communities and police together
With the buzz of US-131 in the background, at the Consumers Energy Service Center in Grand Rapids, Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll declared Tuesday National Night Out. (August 2, 2022)
KDPS: Fire at Planned Parenthood was arson
Kalamazoo police say a fire at a Planned Parenthood of Michigan office was set on purpose. (Aug. 1, 2022) News 8 speaks to Ottawa County clerk on primary election …. The primary election is today: Polls open at 7 a.m. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 080222. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
Kent County clerk explains vote counting, canvassing
"Taking time to count votes isn't a delay in the process, it is the process," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said. (Aug. 2, 2022)
Consumers Energy’s National Night Out kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy is once again hosting the Grand Rapids area annual National Night Out kickoff event tomorrow! National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help build safer communities for everyone. The festivities begin with an event in the morning that brings together local mayors, public safety officials and neighborhood leaders to help promote public safety.
Voter turnout steady in Irving Township despite 2020 fallout
In Barry County, there was a steady flow of voters casting their ballots on election day, even though the county’s lightning-rod sheriff continues to make unfounded claims about fraud in the 2020 election. (Aug. 2, 2022)
Get relief from your neuropathy symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s both hard and frustrating to suffer from chronic pain and Dr. Karen May is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a neuropathy survivor and that’s why she founded Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. Dr. May joins us to talk about ways we can feel better.
Two straight! Mercantile honored with award for educating youth on financial literacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second year in a row, Mercantile Bank was honored for their efforts in innovative financial literacy across the state. The West Michigan was awarded the honor by the Michigan Bankers Association during the MBA Bankers Education Summit and Trade Show. It’s given to banks that are making large efforts to teach their communities through financial education programs.
Taking life 1 Lighthouse at a time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you are looking for some family fun this Summer how about checking out one of the 129 lighthouses that our state has to offer. Little Sable Point Light House is 115 feet tall and has 139 steps. They have free, family friendly concerts on the beach on Wednesday nights. Bring your own chair and enjoy great music and views of Lake Michigan.
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Kids Marathon Kick Off
The Grand Rapids kids Marathon kick off tonight at 6:30pm, with a fun event in Millennium Park. It is a mile fun run; everyone is invited to come on out. Also tonight is national night out. Neighborhoods across West Michigan and the nation are participating in fun activities to bring people together. You can learn more about the Marathon here.
Finding the right home for your older loved ones
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the people we love get older, there will come a time when we need to make decisions about living situations, so how do you decide? Byron Center Manor is a community serving residents in Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Today we have Barb Peck, along with a resident of Byron Center Manor, Betty.
Stay Safe In the Sun While Having Fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Summertime is full of time spent having fun outdoors with our families. Dr. Forshee from Priority Health wants to remind us that while we are having all that fun to be wary of the affects the sun can have on our skin. He recommends avoiding direct sunlight between 10am to 2pm as that is when the sun is most dangerous. Also, to cover up by wearing longer sleeves, a hat, sunglasses, and socks. Any day can be dangerous when it comes to sun exposure, you can even get sunburn in the wintertime, so it is important to take precautionary measures.
Keeping the Pages and Wheels Turning on Summer Reading
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summer reading can be hard to keep up with but thanks to the creative minds at Ottawa Area ISD, they have found a fun way to keep the wheels turning on summer reading. For 5 years now, Ottawa Area ISD has been operating the Reading Now Network Bike. This bike is a fun and special way to keep kids reading over the summer. The books are free for check out and the bike comes to the kid’s house. Kids are full of excitement when kids see the bike come down their street. A reaction you may have thought could only come from the ice cream man now comes from the Reading Now Network bike. Kids hop in the trailer of books the bike tows around town as they have a vast selection of books, graphic novels, and educational magazines to choose from. The focus of the bike are kids in pre school through 6th grade.
Get relief from chronic back pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Are you tired of “band-aid” treatments to relieve your back and neck pain? Maybe your pain is starting to affect your work, sleep and simply enjoying life. If you’re looking for some relief, our Back and Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller of Total Health Chiropractic may be able to help. He joins us on eightWest along with one of his patients, Mindi.
Today’s Top Pick: Pinball Land in Rockford
Here’s an idea for family fun today, how about a trip to Rockford Michigan, to a place called Pinball Land. They have over 100 vintage pinball machines. Best of all is you to get to pay one price to play all day.
