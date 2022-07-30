Plan to close VA Battle Creek campus scrapped

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summer reading can be hard to keep up with but thanks to the creative minds at Ottawa Area ISD, they have found a fun way to keep the wheels turning on summer reading. For 5 years now, Ottawa Area ISD has been operating the Reading Now Network Bike. This bike is a fun and special way to keep kids reading over the summer. The books are free for check out and the bike comes to the kid’s house. Kids are full of excitement when kids see the bike come down their street. A reaction you may have thought could only come from the ice cream man now comes from the Reading Now Network bike. Kids hop in the trailer of books the bike tows around town as they have a vast selection of books, graphic novels, and educational magazines to choose from. The focus of the bike are kids in pre school through 6th grade.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO