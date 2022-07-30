1 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting on Detroit’s west side

www.clickondetroit.com
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police say a 2-year-old child was shot and injured in the crossfire of a shootout in Southwest Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Two teen girls injured in shooting on Detroit’s West Side
Two teenage girls were shot on Detroit’s West Side at home off Penrod Street and Joy Road, police say. According to police, four men inside a silver SUV pulled up to a group of people outside and fired shots. The two victims were taken to the hospital. One girl...
fox2detroit.com
Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone...
Second person dies after 8 shot on Detroit's west side
The death toll in a Sunday shooting of eight people on Detroit's west side has risen to two, police confirmed Monday. "Sadly, a second person has now died," Jackson Vidaurri, public information manager for the Detroit Police Department, told the Free Press on Monday morning. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit. Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street. Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then...
Argument over parking leads to mass shooting that kills 2, injures 6 on Detroit's west side
A mass shooting that injured 6 people and killed two on Detroit’s west side occurred after an argument about a car blocking a driveway. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, near Coyle and Plymouth.
fox2detroit.com
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek info on a Dollar General armed robbery from July
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in early July. At 4:47 p.m. on July 9, the armed robber walked into the Dollar General located on Schaefer and Chicago. Police did not say what he left the store with.
Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured
Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side.
Detroit resident witnessed fatal police officer shooting. It still haunts her
On a weekday afternoon, the only sounds that permeate quiet Marlowe Street are birds chirping and the dull roar of cars traveling down Joy Road on Detroit's west side. Save for a small shrine at the intersection, there is no indication that weeks ago, a gunman brutally killed a police officer in broad daylight.
Detroit police seek suspects who shot 2 teen girls at birthday party
Detroit police are investigating after two teen girls were shot at a birthday party. Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday night in the area of Joy Road and Penrod near the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man faces arson charges for house fire that collapsed, trapping and injuring firefighters
DETROIT – A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing numerous charges for his alleged involvement in a house fire that collapsed on firefighters, trapping at least two and injuring eight. On Tuesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that Anthony Fields is being charged with eight counts of first-degree arson,...
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside.
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
fox2detroit.com
8 people shot during dispute over parked car in Detroit
The gunman was angry because someone was parked in front of his driveway. He went inside his home, grabbed a gun, and fired shots outside.
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
Police in Detroit are asking for your help in find a teenage girl who has been missing since the end of July.
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
