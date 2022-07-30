ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Castillo dealt to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

Reds Yankees Baseball Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo gestures to a teammate at the end of the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market Friday night, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners' top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.

Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

