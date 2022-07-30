City of Andover continues to rebuild 3 months after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s now been three months since a devastating tornado swept through Andover. One contractor tells KSN News 3 the rebuilding process is going smoothly so far.

Justin Smith’s company, Smith Builders, based out of Andover, is in charge of nine separate lots and has received rebuilding permits for most of them. However, there are a number of factors that continue to cause a slowdown in service.

“It was legitimately two months of lead time to even get to the re-permit stage,” Smith said.

Smith says ever since the tornado hit, it’s been a waiting game to get the necessary go-ahead to start the rebuilding process.

“The biggest challenges right now, I think, are A) getting people their insurance payout checks because there are some folks that are still waiting to see those. B) Just the supply chains. A lot of folks that just lost windows out here, it took months to get window replacements,” Smith said.

Smith also says in the weeks following the tornado, material prices were sky-high, resulting in increased instances of theft.

“You could not leave out a stack of lumber overnight, or it was gone the next day. It really slowed down the process,” Smith said.

Also occurring roughly two weeks after the tornado was the formation of a long-term recovery committee. This committee includes the United Way of the Plains, Andover businesses, Sedgwick County EMS and Butler County EMS.

“We started case management about the middle of June once we got bylaws approved,” Mark Stump, the Director of Community Services for the United Way of the Plains, said.

The committee created those bylaws in order to help 187 families affected.

“We’ve got some great support with case management from Catholic Charities and from The Salvation Army here in the Wichita area,” Stump said.

United Way has raised $800,000 so far. The long-term recovery committee is expected to meet next Wednesday to begin the process in earnest of divvying up the funds to those 187 families.

