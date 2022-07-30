State Liners rained out again

heraldcourier.com
Doughboys rip State Liners, 14-6
Tahir Meulens, Max Tracey and Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson did some yard work for Bristol on Monday night, but the State Liners still got mowed down. A trio of home runs wasn’t nearly enough for Bristol in a 14-6 Appalachian League road loss to the Johnson City Doughboys.
State Liners game canceled
Bristol’s Appalachian League game with the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday was canceled due to rain. Bristol (13-33) split a doubleheader with Pulaski (24-25) on Saturday, winning the first game 11-10 and dropping a 7-3 decision in the nightcap. The State Liners overcame a 9-0 deficit to win the...
Bristol neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities. John Lewis LongCASTLEWOOD, Va.John Lewis Long, 83, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennesse…
Science Hill's Kellen Hensley is a snap at center
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Football is all about the snap for Kellen Hensley. “It has been a lot of reps,” said Hensley, who is entering his fourth season as the starting center at Science Hill. “I have loved every minute of it.”. Science Hill head coach Stacy...
Salyers steps down at Wise Central
Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Wise County Central after four years at the helm. Salyers cited the desire to spend more time with his family. “Coaching at Central has been a wonderful experience,” Salyers said. “The communities of Pound and Wise...
Heavy rain, flood threat to continue through Monday
Heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding is expected to continue through Monday in the Mountain Empire. “Then we all get into more of a normal pattern after this,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday. A frontal boundary and two...
Bristol, Tennessee students get two-hour beginning to a fresh new year
School is back in session in Bristol, Tennessee this week where the city school system is intent on putting past years in the rear view mirror and staying focused on starting anew. The theme for the 2022-2023 school year at Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) is #BTCSIgnite – “Ignite” being...
ETSU AD resigns, women's coach to be fired for Title IX complaints
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State athletic director Scott Carter resigned Monday, while the Bucs announced they plan to fire women's basketball coach Simon Harris over Title IX complaints in his lone season. Harris was suspended Monday with pay until his firing becomes official Aug. 15. Two former...
Efforts underway to restore grave marker of historic ‘changemaker’
Rocky Tweed left the cemetery distressed but determined. The Lebanon resident started making phone calls. He connected with Anna Leigh DeBord, the head of the Smyth County Historical Society. She then took on Tweed’s call for action. Tweed, a lifelong local history buff, had come to visit Aspenvale Cemetery...
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
McCallums discuss navigating 65 years of marriage
After eight decades together, the McCallums say they don’t even know when they met. The couple, Richard and Beverly McCallum of Bristol, Tennessee, have been married for a whopping 65 years. Yet they met maybe as much as 20 years before that. Richard, 85, and Beverly. 84, sweetly say that they just don’t remember.
Eastman reveals cause of power loss
Eastman officials said a switch over to an upgraded control system software program for the largest powerhouse at the 900-acre Kingsport, Tennessee plant was the cause of the recent power outage and shutdown of production at the site July 22. The plant has since regained power and restarted the majority...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:02 AM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dental center to begin $650,000 expansion
ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon dental facility today announced a major expansion, thanks to $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, which provides oral health care to under-served and uninsured people in the region, announced the plans in conjunction with receiving a $500,000 grant from Wellspring Foundation. "It is...
$650,000 in donations to double Abingdon dental clinic's capacity
ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon dental clinic unveiled plans for a major expansion Tuesday in conjunction with $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center revealed plans to expand its facilities, hire additional dentists and offer more services for patients across Southwest Virginia. The clinic, which provides affordable oral health care to the underserved and uninsured, is the first recipient of dollars from the Wellspring Foundation.
Bluff City Town Council is looking to fill two seats following resignations
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bluff City, Tennessee Town Council, accepted the resignations of Mayor Richard Bowling and Alderman Eric Ward during its meeting Tuesday leaving the five-member board two members short. Bowling, who served in the position for seven months, was at Tuesday's meeting. He explained he was resigning...
Restaurant serves up wandering waffles and whimsical specials
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Regulars to the hair and nail salons at the Bristol, Tennessee Renaissance Center have been enjoying gluten-free waffles and chicken salad croissants from what may be one of Bristol, Tennessee’s best-kept secrets, Whimsicals Wandering Waffles and Coffee. “It’s so cute in here. I love that...
UVA Wise and MECC partner to expand college access
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College) have partnered to help students bridge the gap from high school diplomas to college degrees in an effort to raise the educational attainment rate in Southwest Virginia. A $75,000, two-year grant will fund research needed to launch...
E&H shuffles offices to find more student housing as enrollment booms
In preparation for the arrival of 450 new students, Emory & Henry College has relocated the Admissions and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) offices in order to turn workspace into student housing. This is not the first time the college has had to get creative with its student housing...
City Council approves financing for 158-unit development
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in favor of authorizing additional financing for the development of 158 single-family residences and townhomes Tuesday. Landstar Partners, LLC, the developer of The Overlook project, was previously approved $1.7 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF), but due to escalating costs...
