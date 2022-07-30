ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Man Barricaded in Home on Hunter Street

According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Packer
WRDW-TV

Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Richmond County SWAT Team Responds to Domestic Disturbance

Richmond County Deputies were called to a home in the 1400 block of Hunter Street at noon today where shots were reportedly fired during a domestic dispute. Family members reportedly got out of the home uninjured. Deputies were told that 23-year-old Terrell Crawford Jr. was still believed to be inside....
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Depression#Sanctuary Drive
wach.com

Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Salley woman charged with intent to defraud counterfeit lottery tickets

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, with intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. Hart was booked under her married name, Whitney Andrea James, at the Aiken County Detention Center. According to the warrant, on July 7,...
SALLEY, SC
wgac.com

Two Suspects Sought in Deadly Burke County Shooting

A Burke County party over the weekend ended in gunfire and one person fatally wounded. The sheriff’s office says about 60 people had attended the gathering at an unlicensed “bar/shot house” in the 200 block of Claxton Road. Thirty-four-year-old Dereck Hilton of Sardis was one of five...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with a murder on the 200 block of Claxton Road early Saturday. The shooting left one person dead and injured four others. The suspects are now identified as 20-year-old Jordan Perkins and 22-year-old...
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy