Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

www.wrdw.com
Related
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies.
wgac.com
Richmond County Man Barricaded in Home on Hunter Street
According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
wgac.com
Richmond County SWAT Team Responds to Domestic Disturbance
Richmond County Deputies were called to a home in the 1400 block of Hunter Street at noon today where shots were reportedly fired during a domestic dispute. Family members reportedly got out of the home uninjured. Deputies were told that 23-year-old Terrell Crawford Jr. was still believed to be inside....
WCNC
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton. According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police...
WRDW-TV
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aiken County woman arrested after attempting to cash in a stolen lottery scratch off ticket
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – A woman is behind bars after trying to cash in on a stolen lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, was charged with the Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets. According to authorities, Hart unlawfully passed off a South […]
wach.com
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
Aiken County deadly shooting connected to disturbance at Midland Valley High School
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at […]
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Salley woman charged with intent to defraud counterfeit lottery tickets
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, with intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. Hart was booked under her married name, Whitney Andrea James, at the Aiken County Detention Center. According to the warrant, on July 7,...
Vigil held for Keisha Chanel Geter who was killed at the Knights Inn
A family’s fight for justice after losing their loved one to what they say is a hate crime.
wgac.com
Two Suspects Sought in Deadly Burke County Shooting
A Burke County party over the weekend ended in gunfire and one person fatally wounded. The sheriff’s office says about 60 people had attended the gathering at an unlicensed “bar/shot house” in the 200 block of Claxton Road. Thirty-four-year-old Dereck Hilton of Sardis was one of five...
wfxg.com
Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with a murder on the 200 block of Claxton Road early Saturday. The shooting left one person dead and injured four others. The suspects are now identified as 20-year-old Jordan Perkins and 22-year-old...
Comments / 0