Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO