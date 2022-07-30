12,000 feet below the waves, scientists catalog a treasure trove of new wonders

In the past week alone, we’ve seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places. On Saturday there was the uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket over Malaysia. Yesterday outlets reported on some spacecraft parts that turned up in regional New South Wales – now confirmed to be from a SpaceX Crew-1 mission. As the space industry grows, it’s safe to say such incidents will only become more frequent – and they could pose a risk. But how much of a risk, exactly? Chunks of metal hurtling towards us Space debris refers to the leftover...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO