ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Gold Sox fall in league finals; wrap up season this weekend

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELitf_0gyKltQT00

The top-seeded Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox fell a game short of the Bay Area Collegiate League postseason baseball tournament title, falling to the West Coast Kings, 6-3 Thursday in the finals of the BACL tournament at Bryant Field in Marysville.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Gold Sox (27-9-1) and was just the third defeat for Yuba-Sutter in July. Ryan Dettman’s squad wraps up the summer with two games against Folsom this weekend. Today (Saturday), the Gold Sox host the Birds on Fan Appreciation Day, which culminates with a post-game fireworks show. First pitch is set for7 p.m. at Bryant Field.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

The Iron Bulldog opens in Folsom, paying tribute to the community

FOLSOM, Calif. — There's a new restaurant in Folsom with unique ties to the community. The Iron Bulldog is an American-style sports bar and grill featuring a vast menu ranging from cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and other unique appetizers. Joe Joaquin, the owner of The Iron Bulldog,...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin's Best of the Best winners announced!

The community has voted and the results are in for Rocklin's 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.placerherald.com.
ROCKLIN, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson

Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure

SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Marysville, CA
Sports
City
Marysville, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sacramento

Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop in the mountains

SACRAMENTO -- Weather officials are advising those spending Sunday evening in the mountains to beware of isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says that showers and storms look to wash over the Sierras, pushing up from the south. Those outdoors are encouraged to take shelter in a building or vehicle if they hear thunder. They are advised to not hide under trees and to avoid water or the tops of hills. Forecasters say that thunderstorms are possible over the next few days in the mountains. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute

SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appreciation Day#Fireworks Show#Bacl#The Gold Sox
KCRA.com

'It's just fun': Mega Millions jackpot has Sacramento dreaming big

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When lottery jackpots reach a certain height, lines start to form outside Sacramento's Lichine's Liquor & Deli, the fabled store known across the region for selling winning tickets. "This is quite an adventure," said Louise Chapa, from the back of the line Friday evening. "It's just...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning

The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
activenorcal.com

RIVER MONSTER: 8-Foot Sturgeon Caught on the Sacramento River

We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC10

Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
CBS Sacramento

American River drowning victim was fourth-year medical student at UC Davis

FAIR OAKS – The man who died in a drowning on the American River last week has been identified as a UC Davis School of Medicine student. The incident happened Friday evening on the San Juan rapids in the American River. Two people were reportedly seen struggling in the water, Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say. One of the people was able to get out of the water, but the other person could not. Crews recovered a man's body beyond the rapids on Saturday. He was not wearing a lifejacket, officials say. The man has since been named by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane. In a Facebook post, the UC Davis School of Medicine revealed that Crane was a fourth-year medical student. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss. He was an extraordinary young man devoted to helping others," the school wrote in a statement. 
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again

SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?

(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties.  After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
CBS News

Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn

AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
AUBURN, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
117
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy