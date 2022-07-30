Gold Sox fall in league finals; wrap up season this weekend

The top-seeded Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox fell a game short of the Bay Area Collegiate League postseason baseball tournament title, falling to the West Coast Kings, 6-3 Thursday in the finals of the BACL tournament at Bryant Field in Marysville.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Gold Sox (27-9-1) and was just the third defeat for Yuba-Sutter in July. Ryan Dettman’s squad wraps up the summer with two games against Folsom this weekend. Today (Saturday), the Gold Sox host the Birds on Fan Appreciation Day, which culminates with a post-game fireworks show. First pitch is set for7 p.m. at Bryant Field.