Zooey Deschanel Pushes Back Against 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl' Label

Frank Ocean's Met Gala Baby Returns for Latest Homer Drop
One of last year's Met Gala's breakout stars, Frank Ocean's animatronic Shrek baby is back just in time to promote the latest drop from the artist's luxury brand, Homer. With piercing blue eyes and plastic lime green skin, the tracksuit-clad infant, apparently named "Cody," was one of the standout moment's from last fall's Met Gala, adorning the reclusive artist's hip as he walked down the red carpet and quickly becoming prime meme fodder. Initially intended to tease the launch of Homer with the brand's layered plus sign decorating his tracksuit, little Cody has become a sort of mascot for Ocean's boutique brand which explains when why he's back for the launch of the ‘When a Dog Comes to Stay’ collection in Chet Blue.
Hari Nef to Play Trans Icon Candy Darling in Biopic
One of history’s greatest trans icons is finally getting her spot in the limelight nearly 50 years after her death. Darling was a trans actress born in Queens in 1944 who comes from a troubled past, growing up with alcoholic parents and being bullied at her school. She was discovered by Andy Warhol after he’d seen her act in Glamour, Glory, and Gold alongside Jackie Curtis, with Warhol subsequently casting her in movies like Flesh and Women In Revolt.
Jake Novak Received Death Threats After SNL Audition TikTok
Back in June, Jake Novak watched his audience completely turn on him, becoming the latest stop aboard TikTok’s unwavering hate train. The content creator opened up in an interview with Vulture about his mental health following the event, breaking his silence for the first time in the seven weeks since posting his SNL cast audition video, which opened with: “I wanna be the next SNL cast member!”
Demi Lovato Explains Why She's Using She/Her Pronouns Again
Demi Lovato is explaining why she recently decided to change her pronouns. Back in May 2021, the former Disney star came out as nonbinary after realizing they wanted to "represent the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" by publicly using "they/them" pronouns from that point on. A couple months ago though, fans noticed that Lovato had updated their Instagram bio to include both "she/her" and "they/them" pronouns, which she's now addressed in a conversation on the latest episode of Sounder's celebrity-focused "Spout" podcast.
Conan Gray Goes K-Pop
The king of sad boy pop might be entering his K-pop era. Conan Gray is set to appear on a Korean music show and radio program, leading up to his first performance in the country. Following Gray’s June 24 release of Superache, his fanbase was reignited on Twitter after an...
Diane Warren Apologizes for Disrespecting Beyoncé
Out of all the RENAISSANCE discourse that has arisen— from the controversy over the Kelis sample to the ableist slur in "HEATED" — Diane Warren weirdly shading Beyoncé over the number of songwriters on a given track is really not it. Having penned tracks like “I Don’t...
Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur From 'HEATED'
After receiving backlash from disability activists and organizations, Beyoncé’s team confirmed that they will re-release the song "HEATED" off of her new album RENAISSANCE, removing an offensive ableist term. The track, co-written by Drake, uses the derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. The lyric,...
North West Is Officially an Art Goth
North West’s creativity can’t be tamed, and her most recent endeavor has her mastering the unruly medium of hair art. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared a series of stories of a day spent with her daughter North. The mother-daughter montage began with North playing dress-up in a pair of “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ” that took up the entirety of North’s face (she pulled them off regardless) and ended with her showing off her latest artistic expression.
Florence Pugh Reportedly Upset About Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh reportedly has some real worries about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship. As you probably know by now, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer first met Wilde on the set of her psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, where he stars opposite of Pugh's 1950's housewife character. However, the film itself was quickly overshadowed by rumors of a romance between Styles and Wilde, who was still with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at the time. And according to insiders speaking to Page Six, Pugh didn't take kindly to the alleged affair and, as a result, is now on pretty bad terms with the Booksmart director.
