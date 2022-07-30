Zooey Deschanel Pushes Back Against 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl' Label

One of last year's Met Gala's breakout stars, Frank Ocean's animatronic Shrek baby is back just in time to promote the latest drop from the artist's luxury brand, Homer. With piercing blue eyes and plastic lime green skin, the tracksuit-clad infant, apparently named "Cody," was one of the standout moment's from last fall's Met Gala, adorning the reclusive artist's hip as he walked down the red carpet and quickly becoming prime meme fodder. Initially intended to tease the launch of Homer with the brand's layered plus sign decorating his tracksuit, little Cody has become a sort of mascot for Ocean's boutique brand which explains when why he's back for the launch of the ‘When a Dog Comes to Stay’ collection in Chet Blue.

