Mega Millions: Winning numbers for Friday night’s $1.2 billion jackpot

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history is up for grabs, sitting at more than $1.28 billion.

Friday night’s winning numbers were just announced. They are: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier is 2X.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the current one was awarded on Oct. 2018, when a single winner — who purchased the ticket in South Carolina — claimed a $1.537 billion prize.

Despite no one winning the jackpot since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold over the last 29 drawings, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, Mega Millions noted in a press release.

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

