Agricultural hay bailer the cause of grass fire on Territorial Hwy in Curtain

Lightning strikes hollowed out snag, starts fire in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — Early morning thunderstorms brought in lightning strikes throughout the southern region of the Douglas Forest Protective Association's protection area. At 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, a DFPA fixed wing aircraft performed lightning reconnaissance over the area of Tiller and Drew. The recon identified one smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road, in Tiller.
Junction City upgrades water emergency, asks residents to suspend some outdoor water use
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Junction City announced Monday that its water emergency has been elevated to level 3 and the city is asking residents to suspend any unnecessary outdoor water use. The city says the reason for the emergency upgrade is due to a lack of compliance with the...
Lightning events continue over Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Umpqua National Forest and surrounding areas continue to receive lightning. Approximately 50 strikes were recorded from Monday night’s storms. Six additional smoke reports were received Tuesday morning from lightning with one confirmed fire as of 10:30 a.m. near Brownie Creek in the Tiller area. Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) assisted with detection and response.
Grant-funded electrofishing boat to help combat invasive bass in Coquille River
COOS BAY, Ore. — Despite efforts to combat invasive bass in the Coquille River, the predatory fish still remain problematic. But a grant-funded electrofishing boat may change that. The Coquille Indian Tribe has received a $100,000 grant from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund to purchase the boat. The tribe...
17-year-old drowns at Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call at 3:55 p.m. Monday that a swimmer at Fern Ridge Reservoir had gone underwater and not resurfaced. According to the sheriff's office, the swimmer was last seen about 30 feet off of the bank at the Richardson Park day-use swimming area. Deputies were on scene within about 15 minutes.
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.-- The Willamette National Forest Service is reporting a new fire Sunday dubbed the Potter Fire. According to officials, the fire is burning near Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest. The fire is burning around 60 acres with spotting, torching and...
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
Bystander helps woman out of window to escape apartment fire
EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning. "This guy was telling me, 'just jump!' And so finally I felt that heat so bad I just went ahead on jumped on him," said Louanna Shaw, a resident who was on the second floor of the building.
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
Apartment fire sends one to the hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews arrived to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive around 7:15 am on Tuesday morning, the agency reports. Staff from a neighboring business heard shouting that there was a fire and quickly set up ladders for residents to use to evacuate from the second story. These individuals and other responsive community members also pulled a resident out of the building from a first floor apartment.
Coos County cell service outage resolved
--- Update #1 (9:30 a.m.) - The Coos County Sheriff's Office posted an update on their Facebook page:. "It seems multiple carriers are out, affecting cell phones throughout areas of the county. The source is being investigated, but hasn't been identified yet. We will update when able." --- COOS COUNTY,...
Bird Flu Detected In Coos County Backyard Flock
Bird flu continues to be an issue in Oregon. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Coos County. The flock of 25 birds was a mix of chickens and ducks. ODA said the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do no not require a quarantine.
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on Leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The Cottage Grove chief of police and a captain are on paid administrative leave as the city conducts an investigation. Assistant to the city manager Jake Boone says the leave for Chief Scott Shepherd and Captain Conrad Gagner started Friday, July 29. Retired Sherwood police...
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
UPDATE: 5-year-old is located and safe
UDPATE (1:10 p.m.): The Eugene Police Department reports that Stellen has been located and is safe. No additional details have been provided at this time. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 5-year-old. Eugene Police say, "A woman has reported...
