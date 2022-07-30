ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Quick actions of Dalton police, EMS workers & a friend helps to save victim of car auction accident

By Scott Koral
WDEF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Dalton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Dalton, GA
State
Florida State
Dalton, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Police#Accident#Ems Workers A#Moonshine
CBS 42

Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police identify man shot & killed Sunday; No arrests made

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 3:00 p.m. The Chattanooga Police Department has identified the victim killed in Sunday's shooting as 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City, Tennessee. Harris was taken to Erlanger East where he was pronounced deceased. Police determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 1

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-010666 – 3208 Ringgold Road – Found Property – The East Ridge Fast Lube service manager called police to retrieve a firearm that was left in a vehicle. He stated it was a rental from enterprise, and they called to ask if the firearm was left in the vehicle. Upon my arrival, the owner showed up and advised they left the firearm in the vehicle when he turned it in. The firearm was returned to the owner.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
DALTON, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests July 25-31

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy