Quick actions of Dalton police, EMS workers & a friend helps to save victim of car auction accident

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-010666 – 3208 Ringgold Road – Found Property – The East Ridge Fast Lube service manager called police to retrieve a firearm that was left in a vehicle. He stated it was a rental from enterprise, and they called to ask if the firearm was left in the vehicle. Upon my arrival, the owner showed up and advised they left the firearm in the vehicle when he turned it in. The firearm was returned to the owner.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO