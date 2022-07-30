Quick actions of Dalton police, EMS workers & a friend helps to save victim of car auction accident

www.wdef.com
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
WDEF
Benefit for Cagle VFD fire chief helps several units fight car fire near top of Cagle Mountain
DUNLAP (WDEF) – A car fire interrupted two firefighters on the way to a benefit for Cagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Rude. The two firefighters are Dunlap volunteers Jonathan Snyder and Captain Bryan Hobbs. After arriving at the benefit, Cagle’s volunteer fire department got a call about the...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
WTVCFOX
Guilty plea in 2019 crash that killed Dade County HS Senior & injured others
On Tuesday, July 26, Logan Christopher Gordy entered a guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, with 8 months to be served in the county jail. Gordy will also be required to...
Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 1, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 1, 2022 report below.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police identify man shot & killed Sunday; No arrests made
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 3:00 p.m. The Chattanooga Police Department has identified the victim killed in Sunday's shooting as 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City, Tennessee. Harris was taken to Erlanger East where he was pronounced deceased. Police determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Aug. 1
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-010666 – 3208 Ringgold Road – Found Property – The East Ridge Fast Lube service manager called police to retrieve a firearm that was left in a vehicle. He stated it was a rental from enterprise, and they called to ask if the firearm was left in the vehicle. Upon my arrival, the owner showed up and advised they left the firearm in the vehicle when he turned it in. The firearm was returned to the owner.
WTVC
Overturned vehicle cleared on I-75 Northbound near Highway 153 exit ramp
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are working an overturned vehicle on I-75 Northbound near the Highway 153 North Exit Ramp. According to the TDOT Smartway camera, the northbound exit ramp right lane, and both shoulders are blocked. WATCH A LIVESTREAM OF CREWS WORKING THE CRASH HERE:. We have reached...
WDEF
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests July 25-31
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
