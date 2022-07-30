Volleyball club serves a new opportunity for Edmond high schoolers

okcfox.com
okcfox.com
"Speak up": Oklahoma families discuss back-to-school safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the first day of school coming up, some parents across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are having a serious conversation with their kids. Children are learning how to be safe in the classroom, as violence continues to terrorize districts around the country. Fox 25 listened to the discussion at two homes.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Community College Takes the Lead in Film
A few days ago, OCCC was named the best film school in the US and Canada by MovieMaker Magazine. We look forward to seeing all the movie magic they continue to make in our beautiful home state of Oklahoma.
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
okcfox.com
Mid-Del Schools to closely monitor visitors this year
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — To keep classrooms safe, the Mid-Del school district says it will continue to keep a close eye on visitors this year. If you want to drop something off or join the carpool line, you'll have to follow some rules. In the case you try...
okcfox.com
19-year-old cat befriends seniors at Edmond assisted living center
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A cat and his owner are stealing hearts at an assisted living center in Edmond. Liz Baker and her cat, 19-year-old Simba, reside in StoneCreek of Edmond, home to many special seniors. There, Liz and Simba welcome all people who call StoneCreek their home, especially the new residents.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for Sooners
Since December of 2021, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some time. You can see it...
okcfox.com
Mustang Public Schools parent outraged after controversial classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
okcfox.com
Rose State College offering free wastewater classes this month due to worker shortage
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — The wastewater industry provides in-demand, high-paying careers and Rose State College is now offering a free, fast-paced program to get Oklahomans certified. The four-day class is scheduled for the end of this month, and once completed, students who pass their two DEQ tests can apply...
okcfox.com
Malcolm previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival
Malcolm Tubbs previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Edmond. For more information about the festival click here.
KTUL
Boys' basketball referee knocks out dad during brawl at game in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A shocking fight was caught on camera when a referee punched and knocked out a dad during a boys' basketball game in Edmond. The game was between an Arkansas team and an Oklahoma team. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say the players were teens but it...
okcfox.com
What's Going On: Family Fun Before Heading Back To School
Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. ***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT***
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
9 alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
okcfox.com
Moore cancer survivor helping children fight their battle through a mutual love of racing
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore native, Zach Oliva, survived childhood cancer and is now working to inspire other young cancer patients through his love of racing. Oliva was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 5 years old, he won his battle and is now helping children with cancer, through a mutual love of racing.
Update: Earlsboro Police Chief let go during city council meeting
There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
