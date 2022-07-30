LSU book excerpt: Kicker Cole Tracy did it big in record-breaking All-American career

www.theadvocate.com
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
LSU approves contracts for basketball coach Matt McMahon, members of the baseball staff
The LSU Board of Supervisors approved the contracts for men's basketball coach Matt McMahon and his top three assistants in addition to new executive deputy athletic director Keli Zinn, and baseball assistants Wes Johnson and Joshua Jordan during its meeting Tuesday. McMahon, who was hired March 21 to replace Will...
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
Woodlawn's star QB explains why he decommitted from Purdue. Could LSU be next?
Woodlawn High School star quarterback Rickie Collins has dropped his verbal commitment to Purdue, and at least one major recruiting site sees the four-star QB as likely to now choose LSU. Collins announced he was no longer committed to Purdue Sunday night in a post on Twitter, saying that a...
LSU loses member of transfer portal class to MLB hours before signing deadline; only loss of signing deadline
Former Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young, a member of LSU's transfer portal class, has opted to go pro. Baseball America's Geoff Pontes reported that Young signed a $1.33 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday before the signing deadline of 4 p.m. Young was announced as a member of LSU's transfer portal class on Friday.
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
From studying kinesiology to becoming a college softball coach, Perry glad she followed her dreams
Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary who are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th. Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left...
Letters: Pole vaulter soars heads and shoulders above all Louisiana greats
Because of my father's occupation, I was born and raised around athletics, and for most of my 62 years I have been fascinated by competition and achievement. I have always tried to note the very best athletes and their achievements, especially those from Louisiana. The names Bradshaw, Manning, Malone, Parish,...
With 'high expectation,' new-look Southern team gets set to report for camp
For the past three seasons, the Southern football team had a familiar look to the one that preceded it, thanks in part to the extra year of eligibility granted players by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the previous coaching staff had stocked up on young players and...
UL has extended the contract of athletic director Bryan Maggard. Here are the details.
UL director of athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard has enjoyed the achievements the Ragin’ Cajuns have experienced since he came to Lafayette in 2017, but he doesn’t yet feel like the job has been completed. It also helps that he really likes the people he’s working for and with...
Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game
A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals. First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans. "I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
No kidding around: Renowned surgeon James Andrews stresses seriousness of youth sports injuries
Many speakers open with humorous anecdotes. Dr. James Andrews chose one that hit close to home. A video showed a middle schooler struggling to walk after playing seven basketball games over a two-day period. An X-ray and a diagnosis of Sever’s Disease in which the Achillies tendon pulls on the growth plate in the heel bone followed.
Longhorns softball adds local player via transfer portal
White said Baylea Brandon, a utility player with sophomore eligibility from Leander, will be on the team this coming year. She's transferring from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
Ascension Catholic senior thankful he returned to football
Editor's note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights. Calvin Delone gave up football after middle school. Concentrating on basketball was the move — well, at...
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
BASF awards $16,000 in scholarships to nine Ascension Parish high school students
BASF awarded scholarships totaling $16,000 to eight Ascension Parish high school seniors who plan to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math and to one high-achieving student who received a BASF national corporate scholarship. “This scholarship program demonstrates BASF’s dedication to encouraging students in our area to pursue careers...
