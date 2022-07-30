ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a few of our viewers would spend the money

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Tonight’s drawing is the second-largest in the Mega Millions 20-year history and the third-largest of any U.S. lottery game.

We wanted to know: Are you playing Mega Millions tonight? If you win the big jackpot, what is the first thing you are going to buy?

Here are some responses:

Pay off some bills and mortgage. Invest the rest and go back to work

Juan Romero Jr., Facebook User

My kids fund for college first

Sam Valdivia, Facebook User

Go to work tomorrow.

Tracy Friedt, Facebook User

Gasoline!

Jerry Shaden, Facebook User

Move outta Bakersfield!!!!

Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

