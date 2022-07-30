ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem

WFAA
 4 days ago
www.wfaa.com

Tom#1
3d ago

This is one of the weirdest covid things I have gone through. I tested positive July 4th and then was negative by July 20th. By July 27th I have pneumonia and tested positive for covid again. They said it's rare I don't believe it.

Terry Cornstubble
3d ago

tell the truth I think half of the people testing positive are giving false positives I am unvaccinated and been around several people vaccinated that caught it and the variants of COVID-19 and I don't wear a mask and don't get it cuz I smoke weed and drink Tito's vodka on a daily basis oh not to mention the fact I have type o negative blood which pretty much makes me immune to COVID-19 and the regular flu as well

