ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxlanders eat, dance at annual Greek Fest

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofxmo_0gyKjSrO00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders got a chance to experience a piece of Greek culture Friday.

Greek Fest is here and many people have already attended just the first day of the three-day festival.

The festival is happening over at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where many people got to taste many different Greek foods and desserts.

Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life, Facebook post says

Some families have been coming to Greek Fest for a very long time.

It’s something we’ve had generations out here before. My dad is no longer with us but he used to be here and he’d be dancing and serving food and now we’re down to this generation and even if you’re not Greek you’re gonna find something on the menu that you’re gonna love and just the tradition of Greek nationality,” said Kay Rudeen.

The festival continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. and coming to a close at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux Center brothers topple over competition in TV domino-building show

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sometimes, it's good to be a nerd. Alex and Derek Koops, along with teammate Lyle Broughton, of Hopkinson, Massachusetts, were named America's first-ever "Domino Masters" in the Fox television series of the same name. Representing Team Dominerds, the trio competed against 15 other domino-builders during...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KLEM

Scott and Lisa Pageler Celebrate Win in “Open 4 Business” Contest

An excited Scott Pageler won first place in the “Open 4 Business” contest, held in Pella Monday afternoon. The competition pit five contestants against each other to see who had the best presentation from a main street business. Scott, who owns Hardware Hank and Flooring in Le Mars, presented his idea for a mobile flooring business, which is designed to come to the customer’s front door. The idea won over the judges, who awarded Pageler the top prize, 20-thousand dollars, to pursue his idea. The funds come from the Main Street Iowa program, of the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Dance#Greek Fest#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

August 2nd PM: Storms overnight, then slightly cooler

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- A few showers and storms will move into the region overnight ahead of a cold front, bringing our temperatures into the lower-90s for highs Wednesday. Sunshine and lower humidity returns for the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower-90s. We warm up […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
siouxlandnews.com

Morning rollover causes rush hour delays

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — An accident on Gordon Drive closed one lane of traffic during the morning commute on Monday. A work van rolled after being struck by another vehicle just before 8 a.m. The accident happened not far from the IHOP restaurant. Traffic was slowed to one lane...
siouxcountyradio.com

Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center

Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Northwest Iowa native named new Hy-Vee CEO

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee. The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1. Wiese...
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy