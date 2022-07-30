Siouxlanders eat, dance at annual Greek Fest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders got a chance to experience a piece of Greek culture Friday.

Greek Fest is here and many people have already attended just the first day of the three-day festival.

The festival is happening over at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where many people got to taste many different Greek foods and desserts.

Some families have been coming to Greek Fest for a very long time.

It’s something we’ve had generations out here before. My dad is no longer with us but he used to be here and he’d be dancing and serving food and now we’re down to this generation and even if you’re not Greek you’re gonna find something on the menu that you’re gonna love and just the tradition of Greek nationality,” said Kay Rudeen.

The festival continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. and coming to a close at 3 p.m.

