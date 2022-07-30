A woman charged with killing two men in the Sand Lake area is formally arraigned on charges of first degree murder. 24- year old Brianna Wassillie is accused of killing 36 year old Travis Sheldon and 34 year old Gregory Pitka, just hours apart, over the fourth of July weekend last month. On Monday Wassillie sat nervously in an Anchorage courtroom, restlessly moving her arms that were marred with deep scars. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston presided over her arraignment, wearing a mask, he got quickly to the point. Wassillie’s public defender plead not guilty to the charges on her behalf and asked the judge for a jury trial. Judge Marston set Wassillie’s bail at $500,000 with a $500,000 cash performance bond plus conditions that she have GPS monitoring, a third party custodian and drug and alcohol testing.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO