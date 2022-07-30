www.alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayors veto
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
A protest in front of the Anchorage Police Department Tuesday urged the administration to adopt a policy to allow officers to carry Narcan Kits in their vehicles.
Another Palmer Hayflats recreation site hit by vandals
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - You’ll never see Doug Hill without his dog Chai in tow. As Alaska Department of Fish and Game Refuge Manager, Hill has had a busy year cleaning up areas in the Palmer Hayflats State Game Refuge. Hill began his spring by washing off vandalism at the Cottonwood Creek Bathrooms, and also helped pick up litter along the Glenn Highway in April.
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter. The Anchorage Fire Department responded with 17 units to 4300 Spenard Road at 5:50 a.m., according to department spokesperson Alex Boyd. Photos circulating online showed flames on the roof of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Spenard.
1 dead in Wasilla car crash
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Korean Air cargo plane became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport lot Monday morning, impacting and damaging a parked truck and fence, according to officials. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Chief Aaron Danielson said that the Boeing...
Rain and wind from passing low pressure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer is moving along, and August starts on Monday. August typically brings change, with increasing numbers of cloudy days, which also leads to an increase in rain potential as the fall weather patter swings into place. With the recent rains that punctuated the second half of July, that pattern arrived early.
Wetter and cooler weather likely for August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the record heat at the start of July, the month as a whole finished fairly seasonal. Thanks to the wetter and cooler latter half of July, the month ended with an average temperature of less than 60 degrees, one of only two years that Anchorage has seen over the last decade.
AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters Local 959
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Teamsters Local 959 reached an agreement with AT&T on a new contract that was ratified on July 31. The 175 members of the Teamsters Local 959 — the union of Alascom telecommunications employees who work as tower climbers and technicians — had been without a contract from AT&T since the end of February and voted to authorize a strike on July 13.
Wassillie indicted for double murder pleads not guilty
A woman charged with killing two men in the Sand Lake area is formally arraigned on charges of first degree murder. 24- year old Brianna Wassillie is accused of killing 36 year old Travis Sheldon and 34 year old Gregory Pitka, just hours apart, over the fourth of July weekend last month. On Monday Wassillie sat nervously in an Anchorage courtroom, restlessly moving her arms that were marred with deep scars. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston presided over her arraignment, wearing a mask, he got quickly to the point. Wassillie’s public defender plead not guilty to the charges on her behalf and asked the judge for a jury trial. Judge Marston set Wassillie’s bail at $500,000 with a $500,000 cash performance bond plus conditions that she have GPS monitoring, a third party custodian and drug and alcohol testing.
