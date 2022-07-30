ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

'He was such a happy child': Parents speak out after 6-year-old son drowns in St. Louis County pool

KSDK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksdk.com

Comments / 1

triciawamsganz.60
3d ago

My fathers brother died by drowning. He was 26. Way before I was born. But my parents made sure we all learned to swim. My sister & I were both lifeguards. As were our sons. When my daughter was born I started at 6 months old. When my son was born 4 years later I did the same. My son at 3 was doing flips on my couch & climbing to the top of the refrigerator. So I sent them to gymnastics. I made my kids swim 2 laps of five strokes. The front, the back, both sides of the side stroke & the breast stroke. Ten stokes every time we went to the pool. By the time my son was 5 he was doing flips off the high diving board. That was years before they started teaching babies how to turn over if or when they fell into a pool. Even though good swimmers can drown they are most likely to survive. You have my deepest sympathy. I’m so sorry this happened. I hope people read of your heart wrenching story & make it a point to make sure their children are taught to swim.

Reply
2
