Friday’s Game Report: Cardinals 6, Nationals 2

stlsportspage.com
Related
Fletcher's leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A's
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher hit a leadoff homer, José Suarez didn’t allow an earned run in his second consecutive start and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-1 Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus had three hits and Sean Murphy reached base three times along with driving in a run for the Athletics, who have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak. Fletcher — who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall in the first inning. It was the Angels’ fourth leadoff homer this season and the sixth leadoff shot of Fletcher’s career. Fletcher has hits in all four games since coming off the injured list, going 5 for 14 with three RBIs.
MLB Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
After a whirlwind of deals unfolded over the last couple of days, let’s review the good, bad and ugly from trade deadline season.
Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox would have liked to complete a few more trades prior to the deadline to give themselves the jolt they need to make a jump in the AL Central. It didn’t work out that way. They’ll have to pick themselves up and deliver more performances like this. Eloy Jiménez set season highs with three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and Chicago pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves before the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn’t exactly pristine, but they’ll take the lopsided win.
Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas. Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2). Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders. Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.
Comments / 0