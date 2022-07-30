www.coloradohometownweekly.com
Related
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
Man pleads guilty in shooting of park ranger in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who shot a park ranger in Larimer County, following a pursuit involving a Colorado State trooper late last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty July 14 to attempted second-degree murder of a federal officer, court...
Man shot to death at Lakewood car wash
Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle at a Lakewood car wash early Sunday morning.
KKTV
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead in car in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
Suspect in Loveland shooting had restraining, protection order against him
LOVELAND, Colo. — A mother who, along with her 16-year-old daughter, was shot and killed in her Loveland home last week had filed a protection order and restraining order against the man accused of killing her, according to court documents. Javier Acevado, 49, is accused of shooting 16-year-old Meadow...
Westword
Violent Metro Denver Weekend Bleeds Over Into Monday Morning
It was a very busy weekend for the Denver Police Department. On top of dealing with numerous crashes, including one that led to a fatality, and the accidental death of a woman who fell from an Empower Field escalator railing, officers were called to at least six shootings or stabbings, one of which is being investigated as a homicide, between Saturday, July 30, and the early hours of today, August 1.
1310kfka.com
UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie
Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
9News
39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
5 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 5 wounded in Denver metro
Police in Denver, Aurora and Northglenn are investigating five separate weekend shootings that left one man dead and wounded five others.
Aurora police searching for suspect who allegedly shot 2 people Sunday morning
A parking lot was the setting of an argument that quickly turned violent early Sunday morning, and now the person authorities believe shot two men is still on the run.
Suspects arrested after body found near popular Colorado trailhead, one suspect still free
Several arrests have been made in a case where the body of an unidentified female was found near a popular trailhead in Boulder County. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, three suspects have been arrested and one remains on the run after the woman's body was found near Realization Point Trailhead on the morning of Sunday, July 24.
Windsor man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend
GREELEY, Colo. — A Windsor man who fired six shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle with their infant son was found guilty last week of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, died on Feb. 24,...
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
Police: Man walked into Greeley credit union, claimed he had a bomb
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70
One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update
An update is available in the investigation of the July 12 officer-involved shooting involving the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and Fort Collins Police Services [...] This post Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update previously appeared on North Forty News.
Body believed to be missing 11-year-old recovered from lake in Colorado
A body that was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver on Monday morning is believed to belong to an 11-year-old girl who had been missing for several hours. At about 5:30 AM this morning, officers responded to a report of a missing child in the area 44th Street and North Pecos. A search mission was initiated and the Denver Emergency Communication Center alerted neighbors to look out for the girl.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
1 killed in stabbing in Globeville neighborhood
Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Globeville neighborhood.
Comments / 2