Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/1
Closed museum distributes collection in the Heartland, including dinosaurs
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, in Marble Hill, recently closed its doors, but their collections, including dinosaurs, can still be seen throughout the Heartland. The former president of the museum, Eva Dunn, said the pandemic played a large role in their closure. “We...
Scott City man accused of raping female at her home
Ill. man charged, accused of assaulting Cape Girardeau woman and shooting at her dog
Museum closes in Bollinger County, Mo.
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
Active shooter training in Dexter
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
Cape Girardeau thrift store sees increase in customers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri thrift store is seeing an increase in customers. With prices increasing, Once Upon a Child store manager Mary Doar said, “They don’t want to spend, or can’t spend a lot of money on their child for a new wardrobe for school or they might only be able to buy brand new pair of tennis shoes, but their kids still need shorts, or collared shirts, and jeans.”
Heartland resident returns from Montana with dinosaur bones
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director of Discovery Playhouse, recently returned from Montana. He went on an expedition digging for dinosaur bones in the desert and found some. His discoveries include a Tyrannosaurs Rex tooth and multiple bone fragments. There is a skull fragment from a triceratops...
Tamms man faces charges after shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Tamms, Ill. man faces three felony charges after Cape Girardeau police say he pushed his was into a home and then shot at a dog in the front yard. Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Ill. is charged with burglary in the 1st degree,...
Entrepreneurs wanted for small business opportunity in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization is providing some teenagers with the opportunity to bring their small business to life. Old Town Cape in Cape Girardeau is offering Youth Entrepreneurship grants to three lucky people who will get their very own booth at the Cape Riverfront Market in September.
Heartland tattoo shop honors former artist
Young girls dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A young girl, hiking with her parents at Garden of the Gods, has died. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl fell 75 to 100 feet off of an observation trail at the Devils Smokestack. The accident happened at 1:30 p.m....
Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter
Arrest made in Bollinger County death investigation
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to honor Agent Orange Awareness Day on August 10
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - August 10 is Agent Orange Awareness Day, meant to recognize the date in 1961 when the deadly compound was first used in Vietnam and troops were first exposed. A statement from the organizers at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial said that the monument will “go orange” at...
Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In June, city officials told us they were determined to tackle abandoned buildings and houses around Cape Girardeau. Since then, one neighborhood with three condemned homes has gotten even more concerned about their safety. Katie Reavis moved onto North Henderson Street 14 years ago, in...
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
Law enforcement agencies hold active shooter training at Dexter High School
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Missouri are going through active shooter training this week. The training is taking place at Dexter High School. Officers from the Missouri State highway Patrol, as well as local police departments and sheriff’s offices, are taking part in both video...
