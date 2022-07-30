Dad of boy shot during 2020 shooting in downtown Seattle recounts chaos after gunfire

komonews.com
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
KOMO News
Woman hurt during 2020 mass shooting in Seattle says she's had 15 surgeries, still healing
SEATTLE — A gunshot victim testifying in the trial of one of two men accused of opening fire in downtown Seattle told jurors Tuesday about the pain she experienced after being struck multiple times by bullets during the January 2020 mass shooting. Jurors in the trial of Marquise Tolbert...
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve
What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 11 days ago, and now Bob Jensen’s friends are asking why the driver who shot him hasn’t been arrested. Seattle Police have confirmed that Jensen, 68, was...
KOMO News
Woman killed, man arrested after stabbing during 'domestic-violence' incident
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man stabbed and killed a woman Monday night in the Rainier Valley area, according to police. Police said they were called with reports of the stabbing in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with serious stab wounds. She died on the scene, police said.
KOMO News
Auburn gas station clerk shaken up after fatally shooting alleged armed robbery suspect
AUBURN, Wash. — An attempted armed robbery suspect was shot dead late Monday night by a store clerk in Auburn, and people in the neighborhood say they have seen a surge in crime in the downtown area where the fatal shooting happened. The clerk who pulled the trigger told...
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement
Auburn, WA: Dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from someone in the 29500 block of 118th Avenue SE in the city of Auburn… Read more "Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement"
KOMO News
Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after person shot in Seattle, police say
SEATTLE — Seattle police said one person was in custody after a person was shot and wounded Sunday at a homeless camp. Information about the patient's injury and condition was pending. The suspect was taken into custody although investigators did not immediately say what charges they might file in the case.
Thieves targeting pedestrians for jewelry in string of Bellevue robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crime that's been reported in California has made its way to Western Washington. So far, police say there have been six cases of thieves stealing jewelry off pedestrians. "The variations in the vehicles, slight variations in the descriptions of the suspects, different ages of the...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Driver arrested, passenger killed in crash on Rainier Avenue
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., the 19-year-old driver of a Jeep was traveling southbound on Rainier Avenue South when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle. She...
Bellevue police seeking couple wanted for frisking victims looking for items to steal
Bellevue police are asking the public for help to identify a couple wanted for six robberies, where they steal jewelry from pedestrians. The couple, described as a Middle Eastern male and female, typically drive up to elderly people who don’t speak English and frisk them, looking for items to steal.
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
q13fox.com
3 people injured in Auburn drive-by shooting
AUBURN, Wash. - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Friday night-- two of them were critically injured, police tell FOX 13. Police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park around 9:30 p.m. Two of those victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
nypressnews.com
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
Man attempts to set propane tanks on fire outside West Seattle Walgreens
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man Thursday after he attempted to set propane tanks on fire outside the West Seattle Walgreens, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:56 a.m., officers were flagged down by the Seattle Fire Department, which had responded to a report of a...
KOMO News
Captain of ferry who crashed into West Seattle dock resigns from job
SEATTLE — Officials have confirmed the man who captained a ferry last week when it crashed into a West Seattle dock has resigned. The Fauntleroy ferry terminal reopened Thursday after the damaged ferry was able to sail away, but it could be months before investigators determine what caused that ferry to crash while pulling into the terminal in West Seattle.
