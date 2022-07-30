The Ponies Bounce Back and Tie Series with the Fisher Cats at 2 Wins Each.

www.wicz.com
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Top 4 Names Released for Binghamton Box Lacrosse Team - Vote Here!
The top four name submissions for Binghamton's new box lacrosse team have been released!. Since July 19th, when the Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced its inaugural season, which featured Binghamton and six other cities -- fans from each city have been submitting name's they'd like to see for their respective teams.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Animal Adventure Park is Adding The Preserve a Safari Style Zoo That Will Bring Many New Animals to Broome County.
A rhinoceros will be making one zoo in Broome County it's home soon as well as several other new animals. Animal Adventure Park held a private preview today for their new drive-thru Adventure the Preserve. There will be four different areas that will house animals from all around the world,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: August 1, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a special new feature will be shown at the Strand Theater this week. It is a film produced by the Binghamton Press that reports on local news and events. The new concrete state highway from...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Woman and Dog Dead After Crash in Sidney
A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead after a crash in Sidney. According to New York State Police, police were dispatched at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, July 31st to Parker Hollow Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police say the vehicle was traveling north when it left the road, struck a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Car Strikes Building in Johnson City
A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Community National Night Out
The City of Binghamton is promoting neighborhood unity and preventing violence tonight for National Night Out. Guests can enjoy music, games, activities, snacks, giveaways, and entertainment by special features creative artists. Various police departments are participating tonight with the Binghamton Police Department starting at 5:00, the Johnson City Police Department...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Arrested in North Side Shooting, One Victim Injured
One man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred on Chenango Street earlier Tuesday afternoon on the the cities North Side. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the BPD Detective Division at (607) 772-7080. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham included the details in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dickinson Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Dickinson man has pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas entered a domestic dispute that turned violent with a 39-year-old woman in January 2022. The DA says Thomas cut the victim on her hand with a knife....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
