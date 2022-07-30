Local church youth plans weekend of events, promoting positivity and community

cbs4indy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –“National Night Out” is a decades-old tradition that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods. Police agencies around the country will host events. The Larence Police Department is among those participating in building a connection. According to LPD, it hopes to restore a “sense of...
cbs4indy.com
Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served. “I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.
Inside Indiana Business
Greenwood school among welding workforce grant recipients
The AWS Foundation in Florida is awarding Welding Workforce Grants to 11 schools, including Central Nine Career Center in Greenwood. The foundation says the funding is being awarded to make improvements, invest in capital items such as welding or metalworking equipment, or purchase/upgrade computers or computer-based training systems. The awards...
cbs4indy.com
High school student provides arts magazine to children’s hospitals
One high school senior is using her literary and art skills to create a magazine to help local children’s hospitals. High school student provides arts magazine to children’s …. Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
Johnson County Community Resources
A lot of families are struggling in today's economy. But, did you know several churches in Johnson County prepare and serve FREE meals weekly? There is also numerous food pantry available in Johnson County. Check out the food pantry's in the area:. Edinburgh Food Pantry may have food boxes, fruits,...
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
WISH-TV
IndyHumane offering discounted dog adoptions during ‘DOGust 1st’ celebration
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to add a furry friend to the family? You won’t want to miss a special adoption event going on this week at IndyHumane. IndyHumane is teaming up with North Shore Animal League and the cryptocurrency token Baby Doge to celebrate “DOGust 1st,” the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.
cbs4indy.com
Downtown Indy Chick-fil-A opens for business on August 4
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready to order up some waffle fries and a chicken sandwich–Downtown Indy’s new Chick-fil-A will open for business on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., will be open for dine-in and carryout from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As with all Chick-fil-A locations, the restaurant is closed on Sundays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police say thieves targeted local yoga studios, posing as new clients
Over the weekend, yoga studios across Central Indiana reported to police they had been the victims of thefts.
cbs4indy.com
Elwood honors fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The community will come together Monday night for a vigil to remember Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Elwood police department says the prayer vigil will be around the fountain on 1505 South “B” Street at 7 p.m. They’re asking the community to show support...
cbs4indy.com
What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college. In December 2019, Rodney Mitchell came back to Indianapolis after his first semester of college at Manchester University. He spent time with his family before heading out from his grandmother’s house in the late evening on December 7.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis Public Schools students head back for the first day of classes
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the first day back for more students across central Indiana. Indianapolis Public Schools students are headed back for their first day of school on Monday. District leaders said they are excited to see their students back in the classroom. “There’s nothing quite as exciting as...
Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned after ongoing weekend violence
Another shooting in Broad Ripple has businesses and leaders concerned over the violence.
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Comments / 0