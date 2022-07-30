Metro Police Chief surprises, commends Nashville bouncer who stopped man with gun

fox17.com
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Tennessee police officer escorts elderly woman to hair appointment in now-viral video
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee police officer's simple act of kindness is taking the internet by storm. It was a routine day on patrol for Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister. “I was just driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed a senior citizen walking down the highway...
MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
Man, 32, taken into custody for two deadly stabbings in Nashville, one attempted murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested the man accused of stabbing his mother and sister-in-law to death and critically stabbing another sister-in-law on Tuesday. Police say John W. Donaldson, 32, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the domestic-related stabbings which occurred Tuesday. One stabbing happened at an apartment on Elm Hill Pike. The other happened at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Nashville police search for suspect in 20-year-old's murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help finding the person responsible for killing a 20-year-old at a Nashville motel. Police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Javion Scruggs at a motel on Wallace Road Monday night. Scruggs had left one of...
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
Man receives life in prison, is guilty for murdering aunt in their Brentwood, TN home
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Davidson County jury found 34-year-old Joshua Terelle Gaines guilty of first degree murder Friday for killing his aunt in their Brentwood, Tennessee home back in 2018. The district attorney's office said Gaines was first convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his aunt,...
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
Clarksville Police to close road for deadly crash investigation, drone expected to hover
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Sunday, the entire roadway of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard between Holiday Drive and Morris Road will be closed for brief periods for a deadly crash investigation. The roadway can be expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 7 as a...
As Metro Police beef up school security, some parents want to see more done
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new school year means new safety protocols for Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) says this year they’re adding officers to each elementary school in the mornings, then periodically throughout the day. Middle schools will have rotating officers and...
Nashville judge issues restraining order for people accused of threatening women's clinic
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A judge granted a temporary restraining order against 10 people who allegedly threatened a Mt. Juliet women's clinic that provided abortions before Roe v. Wade was overturned. Anti-abortion protestors blocked the entrance of the clinic, Carafem, last week claiming that the clinic staff were...
Putnam County officers find man shot multiple times in someone's place, dies at hospital
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putman County officers find man shot multiple times in a residence Monday morning who later died at Nashville hospital. Putman County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received a call Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. that, "a man had been shot." PCSO deputies responded to 1717 Dyer Long...
Elementary safety conversation continues as Metro prepares to head back to class
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Haunting images from the Texas mass shooting remain at the top of mind for people across the country. The elementary shooting is still fueling conversations about school safety in Nashville. With parent's help, FOX 17 News has identified a three-tiered problem in Metro:. A lack...
Murfreesboro woman killed in two-car crash, other driver arrested
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Police suspect alcohol or speed may have played a part in a woman's death in Murfreesboro. Brittany Cole, 30, of Murfreesboro, was making a left hand turn out of the Mapco on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Blvd. at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the investigation by Murfreesboro police, when a car driven by 33-year-old Robert Ryder, also of Murfreesboro, collided with her car.
Sumner County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach felony charge
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Thursday for actions that took place at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach. The man of Bethpage, Tennessee, 43-year-old Ronnie Presley, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.
Amy Grant recovering after Nashville bike accident caused by pothole
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has been released from the hospital and is back at home recovering after a bicycle accident in Nashville last week—which was apparently caused by a pothole. An update was posted to Grant's Twitter account on Friday that read, "Earlier this week...
Deadly head-on collision closes Highway 50 in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly accident has closed State Route 50 in Hickman County for several hours. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision around 7:40 a.m. Monday on TN-50 at Bruce McCaleb Road. At least one person has...
Community members experience long wait times when calling Nashville's non-emergency number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Folks in Nashville are frustrated they are having to wait 30 minutes or longer when they pick up the phone and dial the non-emergency number, and it has some city leaders trying to figure out why. Even Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell experienced long wait times....
TN-HART teams return to Nashville after rescue operations in E. Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Crews from Nashville that assisted in devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding have returned home. Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams returned Sunday from their deployment to Kentucky. They were assigned to the Hazard task force assisting with water rescues operations, according to the Nashville Fire Department. TN-HART teams,...
Murfreesboro neighbors seek help after dealing with continuing flooding issue
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Homeowners in Murfreesboro said they’re frustrated after recent rainfall left their driveways flooded. Some neighbors believe it happened after erosion tubes were put in behind their homes during development. Homeowner Keith Richardson said this has been going on for two years and the system runs...
Top Gun Night Run registration opens for race honoring fallen Blue Angels pilot
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Registration has opened for the annual Top Gun Night Run benefiting Captain Jeff Kuss, the Blue Angels pilot who tragically died while practicing for the Great Tennessee Air Show in 2016. Proceeds from the event go to maintain a memorial in Capt. Kuss' honor, an...
