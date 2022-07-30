Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

www.wvnews.com
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state's Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State...
West Virginia law enforcement to receive autism spectrum disorder training
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A statewide training initiative designed to provide comprehensive training to law enforcement officers in safe interactions with individuals will launch Aug. 16. The Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities training is being offered in partnership with the West...
West Virginia gas prices falling; 5 counties now under $4 per gallon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Average gas prices in West Virginia are starting to come down, according to information from AAA. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the state was $4.31 as of Monday morning, just above the national average of $4.21.
