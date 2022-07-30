Lufkin’s Brunch with Brothers provides role models for young men

www.kltv.com
Related
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
KLTV
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Fred Douglass Alumni Association celebrates school’s 100th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Fred Douglas Alumni Association has been up and running since 1979. On Saturday, students gathered to celebrate and reminisce about the legacy of their former high school. “Get them to come back remember their history that’s why you hear a lot of chatter going on...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
messenger-news.com
EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS
CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Alto ISD football suspended from postseason for two years due to enrollment issues, UIL says
ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The Alto ISD high school football team was suspended from postseason for two years, a UIL committee decided during a meeting on Tuesday. They will also not be able to play for honors or awards during this time. This comes after the school district misreported student enrollment numbers, said UIL officials. […]
KLTV
Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager
LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee to the position of city manager. Gee has been serving as interim manager since February of this year and had previously been assistant city manager of public works. He came to the City of Lufkin in 2018 as director of engineering services.
KLTV
Henderson PD asking public’s help finding woman with dementia
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police are searching for a missing woman. Betty Pemberton Rowland was last seen on Aug. 1 driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma. Police say she may be suffering an episode of dementia and might be lost and confused. If you see her, call 903-657-3512.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Dairy Queen in Lufkin ‘a total loss’ after grease fire
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen in Lufkin is a total loss according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman after the department responded to a grease fire Friday morning. According to Jarman, the fire started as a result of employees heating up the grease to change it out for the day. When […]
KLTV
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 Acres of endangered forest in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has acquired nearly 250 acres of bottomland hardwood and pine forest with 4 miles of Neches River frontage at Neches River National Wildlife Refuge in East Texas. Once covering nearly thirty million acres across the Southeastern United States, today...
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
KTRE
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “The...
Five People Arrested In Kilgore, TX During Search Warrant
Some folks in Rusk County had a pretty bad start to their week on Tuesday as cops there raided their location in execution of a search warrant and found a bunch of illegal stuff including a stolen car and drugs. According to A Facebook Post From The Rusk County Sheriff's...
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
Comments / 0