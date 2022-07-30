Lufkin’s Brunch with Brothers provides role models for young men

CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.

CROCKETT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO