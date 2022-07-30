ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Environmental group holding benefit to help clean up Lake Onalaska

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — On Saturday, an environmental group is hosting a fundraiser to help protect and preserve Lake Onalaska.

The Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District says there’s an abundance of vegetation choking boat travel and impacting water quality.

The fundraiser, happening at Angry’s Way Out, is a way to address some of those problems.

“Last year, probably 70% of the lake wasn’t even accessible … the weed bed was solid,” said Organizer Mark Schultz. “You can go over in an airboat or a mud motor, but a lot of people have regular motors, and those won’t go through thick beds of vegetation.”

The event starts at 3 p.m. with live music, food, and a Chicken Wheel.

The raffle starts at 6 p.m.

