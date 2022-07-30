Mules football team wraps up summer work as season nears

www.semoball.com
Related
semoball.com
Sikeston soccer is eager to kickoff the season
SIKESTON — The Sikeston boys soccer team is hungry to build off of the progress and development the team has made during summer workouts. The team recently completed its 20 contact days. The first 17 were morning training that took place three times a week, leading up to the St. Louis Varsity Soccer Showcase that took place July 14 through July 16. The Bulldogs competed in three matches against high-quality competition at the showcase that was attended by 40 high school programs.
semoball.com
Semoball Awards: Liam Bryant's offseason work pays off, earning Boys Wrestling Athlete of the Year honors
Jackson graduate Liam Bryant’s two-sport stardom helped push the Indians to new levels in both football and wrestling. On the gridiron, Bryant’s work on the offensive line helped push the Indians to two trips to the state title game and Jackson’s first football state championship in 2020. On the mats, he wrestled a 35-5 season and finished the state tournament in fourth place in the Class 4’s 285-pound weight class.
KFVS12
Former Sikeston basketball player hosts camp to give back to hometown
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fred Thatch, Jr. was the first player in Sikeston history to reach 2,000 points. He still holds Bulldogs records in nearly every other statistical category as well. Now a Division I player at Saint Louis University, Thatch, Jr. still has a strong passion for giving...
KFVS12
Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter
Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KFVS12
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 25, near Gordonville, on Monday night, August 1. According to to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Gracie E. Tillman, of Jackson, was in the roadway and she was hit by an unknow vehicle around 9:25 p.m.
KFVS12
Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. New Anna Elementary...
kfmo.com
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
KFVS12
Jackson City Park bridge now open
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new bridge is now open for traffic in the City of Jackson. This new bridge just opened last Friday which spans over Hubble Creek in the Jackson City Park. The bridge was constructed by Putz Construction, is part of a $550,000 project that helps with...
KFVS12
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly after a crash on Interstate 55 near the 91 mile marker. It happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said approximately four vehicles, including one semi, were involved in the crash. He said no injuries were reported.
KFVS12
Scott City man facing rape charge
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
kbsi23.com
Escaped inmate from hospital in Hayti back in custody
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – An inmate who escaped custody on July 31 is back in custody. Dewayne Woods Jr., 31, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Oates in Hayti on August around 8 p.m. Hayti police officers were assisted by Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies and Caruthersville Police...
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau
A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Andy Beshear said the...
KFVS12
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name. Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.
Comments / 0