LPS expands on the district’s new COVID-19 protocol

www.klkntv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools give updates on open teacher, staff positions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after the Omaha Education Association said Omaha Public Schools had 200 teaching positions still open after many left at the end of last year, the school board provided an update on the matter during its regular meeting Monday evening. Charles Wakefield, chief operating officer for...
klkntv.com
Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
KETV.com
'Very confident using the CDC guidelines': School districts prepare for another pandemic year
OMAHA, Neb. — "We know that kids being in school is a good thing," said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease expert with CHI Health. Lessons learned from years of pandemic teaching as students start their third full school year with COVID-19. "We built this plane as we were...
klkntv.com
Lincoln libraries offer book sets to teachers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln City Libraries will be offering sets of children’s books for teachers to borrow throughout the upcoming school year. Through the Classroom Loan Bag Program, teachers will be able to check out sets for 15 to 25 students for one to two months at a time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Lincoln students read more than 7 million minutes this summer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Libraries System and Lincoln Saltdogs came together for another summer to sponsor a reading program for students. The program, which began earlier this summer, encouraged kids to read for at least 10 hours during their break from school. The reward? Free tickets to the July 31st Saltdogs game.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County election commissioner hosts voter registration event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A special voter registration drive will be held by Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively on Wednesday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 and has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation may register to vote at the following time and location:
klkntv.com
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial stays in low orange for fourth straight week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are staying on a downward trend in Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 risk dial would stay in low orange for the fourth straight week. Back on July 12, the risk dial was moved into...
klkntv.com
Northwest High School ready to open for upcoming school year, LPS says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While it may still look like a work in progress, Lincoln Public Schools’ Northwest High School is on schedule to open in just a couple of weeks. On Friday, staff was able to enter the new facility for the first time. Principal Cedric Cooper says he will never forget the feeling of seeing everyone’s reactions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln cancer treatment center receives special recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Hematology Oncology is focused on patient-centered care and leaving lasting impressions on its patients. “No one wants to end up with a cancer diagnosis,” said Caitlin Phelps a patient at NHO. “When I walk through the doors of this place. I know I’m going to be treated as if I’m not just a diagnosis.”
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Douglas County reports increase in new COVID-19 cases since Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 649 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when the new case count stood at 592.
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
klkntv.com
LPS students & staff won’t be required to wear masks when the new school year begins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools will be taking a targeted approach when it comes to masks as it prepares to reopen campuses on Aug. 15. There will not be a blanket mask mandate when school begins. New Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke about the divisive issue during Tuesday...
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
WOWT
Fortenberry's attorney hires his own attorney
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring teachers has been a relentless effort and now they say, they're seeing progress. Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police say the 18-year- old who was shot is going to...
klkntv.com
Star City Shores to temporarily close due to staffing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln pool will close for four days due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will be closed from Aug. 8 to 11. It will reopen for one final weekend before being closed for the season on Aug. 14. City officials say no...
klkntv.com
Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
Comments / 1