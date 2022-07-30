ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

LPS expands on the district’s new COVID-19 protocol

By Veronica Barreto
klkntv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.klkntv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools give updates on open teacher, staff positions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after the Omaha Education Association said Omaha Public Schools had 200 teaching positions still open after many left at the end of last year, the school board provided an update on the matter during its regular meeting Monday evening. Charles Wakefield, chief operating officer for...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln libraries offer book sets to teachers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln City Libraries will be offering sets of children’s books for teachers to borrow throughout the upcoming school year. Through the Classroom Loan Bag Program, teachers will be able to check out sets for 15 to 25 students for one to two months at a time.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Education
klkntv.com

Lincoln students read more than 7 million minutes this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Libraries System and Lincoln Saltdogs came together for another summer to sponsor a reading program for students. The program, which began earlier this summer, encouraged kids to read for at least 10 hours during their break from school. The reward? Free tickets to the July 31st Saltdogs game.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County election commissioner hosts voter registration event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A special voter registration drive will be held by Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively on Wednesday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 and has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation may register to vote at the following time and location:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Northwest High School ready to open for upcoming school year, LPS says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While it may still look like a work in progress, Lincoln Public Schools’ Northwest High School is on schedule to open in just a couple of weeks. On Friday, staff was able to enter the new facility for the first time. Principal Cedric Cooper says he will never forget the feeling of seeing everyone’s reactions.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health#Lps
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln cancer treatment center receives special recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Hematology Oncology is focused on patient-centered care and leaving lasting impressions on its patients. “No one wants to end up with a cancer diagnosis,” said Caitlin Phelps a patient at NHO. “When I walk through the doors of this place. I know I’m going to be treated as if I’m not just a diagnosis.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
klkntv.com

Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
STROMSBURG, NE
kzum.org

KZUM News – 07.23.2022

Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fortenberry's attorney hires his own attorney

More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring teachers has been a relentless effort and now they say, they're seeing progress. Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police say the 18-year- old who was shot is going to...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Star City Shores to temporarily close due to staffing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln pool will close for four days due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will be closed from Aug. 8 to 11. It will reopen for one final weekend before being closed for the season on Aug. 14. City officials say no...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy