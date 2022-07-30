ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Luis Castillo traded to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

By TIM BOOTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wq7G_0gyKgKa500
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo gestures to a teammate at the end of the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SEATTLE (AP) — After more than two decades without a playoff appearance, the Seattle Mariners made a clear statement Friday night they intend to see their postseason drought come to an end this year.

The Mariners acquired perhaps the top starting pitcher on the trade market, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game. He’s really established himself as a dominant starter,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in Houston. “We’ve got a chance to do something really big here this year. You have to step out and take a chance once in a while if you ultimately want to get the reward, take a little risk. Dominant starting pitcher, and I’m anxious to meet him.”

At 54-47, the Mariners are in the second of three AL wild-card spots, a half-game in front of Tampa Bay (53-47) and two games ahead of Cleveland (51-48).

Seattle won its final 14 games before the All-Star break, one short of the longest winning streak in team history and the best run by any club heading into the break since 1933. But the Mariners are 3-5 since, following an 11-1 loss at Houston on Friday night.

Getting back into the AL West race may be out of the question with Houston holding a 12-game lead. But landing Castillo solidifies Seattle’s rotation and makes the Mariners dangerous if they can get into the playoffs.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said there were conversations with the Reds about Castillo dating back to last fall, prior to the lockout, and the Mariners’ performance over the last six weeks led to the teams re-engaging.

“Right now we just think he is in the prime of his career, performing at the top of his game, and our goal is to keep him there and in any possible way help him improve where it’s possible,” Dipoto said.

Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners’ top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.

“We felt this was the best return we could get for Luis,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said.

Castillo joins third baseman Eugenio Suárez and left fielder Jesse Winker, both traded to the Mariners by Cincinnati in mid-March. Castillo last pitched Wednesday and figures to make his Mariners debut next week at Yankee Stadium, where Seattle plays a three-game series starting Monday.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Castillo was 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA for the last-place Reds (38-61), striking out 90 and walking 28 in 85 innings. His fastball averages 97 mph.

He rebounded from a career-worst 8-16 record last year, when he had a 3.98 ERA.

“It has been a beautiful experience,” Castillo said through a translator. “To have my name in the fans’ mouth and having them cheer me on, it is something I will treasure forever.”

Acquired from Miami before the 2017 season, Castillo is a two-time All-Star with a 44-53 record and 3.62 ERA in six seasons. He has a $7.35 million salary this season, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2023 season.

He joins a rotation that includes Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen. Touted rookie George Kirby appears likely to be displaced, but Dipoto said the goal is to be creative to keep Kirby on a regular turn and contributing.

Marte, 20, hit .275 with 19 doubles, 15 homers, 55 RBIs and 13 steals this season for Class A Everett.

The 18-year-old Arroyo was a second-round draft pick last year and has hit .299 in the minors with 21 doubles, seven triples, 15 homers, 77 RBIs and 25 steals.

Stout, 24, is 13-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 33 starts over two minor league seasons.

The 22-year-old Moore was 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA this year for Class A Modesto.

“Noelvi Marte has a chance to be an impact middle-of-the-order bat who can play shortstop,” Krall said. “Edwin Arroyo, same thing — he has power/speed combo, who can play shortstop. Levi Stoudt has a chance to be a major league starter. Andrew Moore just started to pitch. He was drafted last year. He has explosive, explosive stuff. His fastball is up to 102 (mph) with a plus slider.”

A night earlier, the rebuilding Reds dealt outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty reliever Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for two teenage minor leaguers.

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is Tuesday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face

The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Seattle, WA
City
Houston, OH
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to Luis Castillo News

The first trade deadline domino fell on Friday night as Jeff Passan reported that Luis Castillo will be headed to the Seattle Mariners. Seattle will look to make its first postseason appearance since 2001 in which they had the best record in the league but failed to make the AL Championship Series.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
George Kirby
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Jerry Dipoto
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#North American
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?

The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider

The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy